Marketing Agency Your Business Marketer Giving Free Six Months of Marketing to Nonprofit

In a New Initiative, Ohio-Based Digital Marketing Agency Gives Back by Offering Nonprofits Free Marketing (Now Through 2/28)

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From canceled galas to no-show volunteers, the pandemic has been especially hard for nonprofit organizations. Your Business Marketer is an Ohio-based digital marketing agency with a national presence, and in their latest effort to support local communities, they have launched YBM Gives Back, a nomination-based program to give free marketing to a nonprofit organization.

Nominations will be accepted from now until February 28, 2022. Nonprofit organizations can be entered to win through the YBM website at https://yourbusinessmarketer.com/ybm-gives-back/.

Through a form on that page, nonprofit entities may be entered to win a six month marketing package that includes a full range of services, from ad deployment and management to website updates to social media and creative assets. The dollar value amount of these marketing services with YBM over a six month period is $15,000. The campaign for this giveaway will expire on Feb. 28, and may also be seen on the YBM social media channels:

Visit any of those platforms or the website to nominate a nonprofit entity that you think deserves to win.

About Your Business Marketer

Your Business Marketer is well-known for offering elite marketing services that include paid ad campaigns, programmatic ads, social media paid ads, graphic design, website updates and optimizations, creative direction, content strategy, SEO and more. This full-service marketing agency serves a vast array of businesses and has a well-earned reputation for excellence in the marketplace.

Supporting Local Communities With Marketing

Your Business Marketer President, Mike Snellenberger, explains the giveaway this way, “We work a lot with local businesses, because we understand the importance of local communities. We’ve specialized in nonprofit marketing for many years, amplifying the voice of nonprofits both in our region and throughout the country. Now, more than ever, deserving nonprofits need help getting the word out about who they are and what they do. Giving away a six month engagement is significant, but their work is highly worthwhile, and people depend on it. This is our way of endorsing good work that helps people, and using our skills to further their cause.”

In addition to a special focus on nonprofit marketing, Your Business Marketer works with all kinds of businesses, including home improvement/services, senior living, city growth and car dealerships. They also specialize in job recruitment marketing, with proprietary automated services that help employers hire, even in the face of current hiring challenges.

To learn more about all of those services, visit the Your Business Marketer website: https://yourbusinessmarketer.com/

If you would like to nominate a nonprofit for digital marketing services, you can use the form above. For answers to additional questions, reach out using the information below.

Press Contact: if you have inquiries about this news or to get in touch with Your Business Marketer, contact greg@yourbusinessmarketer.com or 1 (800) 499-1996.