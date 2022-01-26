African Heritage Month Highlights Community Voices

CANADA, January 26 - Virtual celebrations began today, January 26, for African Heritage Month with a provincial proclamation and poster unveiling ceremony.

“I am delighted and honoured to participate in the launch of African Heritage Month 2022,” said Lt.-Gov Arthur J. LeBlanc. “This year’s theme is particularly significant because it honours African Nova Scotians who have worked tirelessly for change and played a key role in the development of Nova Scotia and Canada as a whole.”

The provincial theme, Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians, recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities, and experiences.

“Learning from the past and acknowledging the present will help ensure a positive journey forward,” said Premier Tim Houston. “African Heritage Month is a time for all Nova Scotians to learn and grow as we commit to creating a more inclusive province where everyone can thrive.”

The African Heritage Month Information Network is responsible for selecting the theme, producing educational posters, and supporting the various virtual and in-person events across the province. All events will adhere to COVID-19 public health protocols.

The virtual launch ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/AfricanNSAffairs or https://www.youtube.com/user/nsgov

Quotes: This year’s stunning poster tells an important story. The youthful eyes illustrate the curiosity in wanting to learn more about our ancestors and those who blazed the trail before us. It is through the generations of storytelling by community voices that has sustained us as African Nova Scotians. Russell Grosse, Executive Director, Black Cultural Centre, and Organizational Lead, African Heritage Month Information Network African Heritage Month is an opportunity to further listen to the stories of African Nova Scotians. Please use this time to take part in the many community events, learn more about the history, and reflect on the role we can all play in creating positive change. Pat Dunn, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs This year’s African Heritage Month 2022 theme is timely and powerful. When we listen to other perspectives, interpretation, and views on the world, particularly those from marginalized communities, we will gain a more meaningful understanding on how to be more inclusive regarding the spaces where we live, work and play. Dwayne Provo, Associate Deputy Minister, African Nova Scotian Affairs

Quick Facts: the Province has proclaimed February as African Heritage Month

the African Heritage Month Information Network is a partnership with 12 African Nova Scotian organizations

there are over 50 African Nova Scotian communities in Nova Scotia

2.4 per cent of Nova Scotians identify as African Nova Scotian

71.8 per cent of African Nova Scotians have roots in the province going back three generations or more

Count Us In: Nova Scotia’s Action Plan in Response to the International Decade for People of African Descent, 2015-2024: https://ansa.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/dpad-action-plan.pdf

International Decade for People of African Descent: https://www.un.org/en/observances/decade-people-african-descent

