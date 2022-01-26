More about Americus Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Americus, GA (January 25, 2022) – On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and Americus Police Department arrested Kasie Monson, age 30, for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

An investigation by the GBI SWRDEO and Americus Police Department regarding Monson distributing methamphetamine from a residence in Americus, GA, led agents to obtain and execute a search warrant at 206 Brookdale Drive. As a result of the search warrant, approximately 1.37 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately .5 ounce of powder cocaine, approximately .5 ounce of crack cocaine, and approximately .5 ounce of marijuana were seized. Monson was transported to the Sumter County Jail.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Sumter County Jail.