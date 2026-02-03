Mitchell County, GA (February 2, 2025) - At the request of the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Keundre Stalling, age 24, of Baconton, GA.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Stalling was found dead inside his home located in a mobile home park off of Highway 19 North in Baconton, Mitchell County, GA.

Stalling’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.