Bethesda-Based RailField Partners Poised for 2022 After Experiencing Record Year
Firm Receives Major Investments, Completes $400 Million in TransactionsBETHESDA , MARYLAND, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 marked a record-setting year for Bethesda, MD-based RailField Partners, a multifamily investment and asset management firm.
Over the course of the past year, RailField completed more than $400 million in transactions, closed a fund in partnership with L+M Development Partners and Citi (NYSE: C), and most recently entered into a joint venture with leading global alternative asset management solutions provider GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) and three major pension funds.
From its initial focus on assets in Texas, RailField has now expanded its portfolio within eight distinct markets throughout the Lone Star State, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast regions.
“The investments and expansion we have experienced over the past year have propelled RailField Partners into a new stage of growth, allowing us to continue to expand in those markets in which we already have a presence and explore new opportunities in other markets, further ensuring we will maintain our current high-growth mode,” says RailField Partners Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kenneth Bacon.
Bacon, who previously spent 19 years at Fannie Mae where he ran MultiFamily and oversaw a portfolio of $195 billion in assets, explains that RailField’s high level of experience and size allow it to be responsive to both investors and opportunities, to act quickly, and to manage complex situations.
“We were able to take advantage of a very strong multifamily market in 2021, helping our current investors to achieve their goals, adding great new properties to our portfolio, and establishing new partnerships with some of the strongest players in the industry,” notes Jon Siegel, Chief Investment Officer at RailField Partners, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the multifamily industry.
RailField Partners is well-established as a substantial player in the multifamily industry, possessing the institutional capabilities and national experience of a large firm while maintaining the personal relationships and responsive approach which have been the firm’s hallmark since its founding.
About RailField Partners (www.railfieldrealty.com)
RailField Partners has a deep understanding of the multifamily industry and a track record of success developed over 20-plus years together as investors and lenders. Founded in 2013 by former Fannie Mae multifamily executives who have worked with the largest players in the industry, RailField Partners focuses on high-quality multifamily assets while seeking to minimize risk, generate above-market returns to investors, and create a sense of community for its residents. To date, RailField has expanded its footprint from an initial focus on assets in Texas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. RailField’s high level of experience provides access to local market expertise and a robust pipeline of opportunities, including off-market deals and favorable debt executions.
