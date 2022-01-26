MAP Esports Network Announces Ice Shaker as the Inaugural Sponsor of The DLC Drop Podcast
John Davidson, Host of the DLC Podcast is kicking off the show’s second year
We are honored to have Chris Gronkowski and the Ice Breaker brand as a sponsor for the MAP Esports Podcast Network’s DLC Drop Podcast. We look forward to helping Chris to grow awareness and revenue”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAP Esports Network celebrates the second year of the Davidson Learning Company’s (DLC) DLC Drop Podcast hosted by John Davidson, a lifelong skateboarder, and President of the Esports Trade Association (ESTA) and the show’s new sponsor Ice Shaker, a manufacturer of customized shaker bottles and drinkware.
— Jacob R. Miles III, CEO, MAP Esports Network
On the podcast Davidson features industry leaders in sports, technology, entertainment, esports, education and marketing and uses his platform to share insights these luminaries learned through their career journeys helping his listeners, brands and agencies understand how to effectively engage the esports community. Interestingly, Davidson first learned about the Ice Shaker brand story on the Shark Tank show. The sponsorship includes Ice Shaker manufacturing and selling customized DLC Drop Podcast shaker bottles, featured on the brand’s website. Additionally, guests of the podcast will receive a customized shaker bottle with the guest’s brand logo and episode number etched into the product. To receive your 20% discount on any of the Ice Shaker product, use discount code “DLCDrop” at iceshaker.com.
“I’ve been a huge fan of Ice Shaker’s brand story and products ever since I first watched them debut on Shark Tank years ago. The alignment with pro athletes-turned entrepreneurs and investment from Mark Cuban perfectly match the theme of the podcast. The multi-use functionality of the bottles is something that aids me in my daily life, whether at the gym, out skateboarding or podcasting from the studio. I’m excited to have the opportunity to share this incredible brand with my audience and place customized products in the hands of each of my esteemed guests,” said DLC Drop show host John Davidson.
Ice Shaker, founded by former NFL player, Chris Gronkowski, started as a kitchen grade insulated stainless steel shaker bottle manufacturer and now features a full line of insulated drinkware and proudly claims Mark Cuban, American billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team, one of his earliest investors. "As Ice Shaker continues to excel into the esports space, John has been a valuable asset with his vast knowledge and connections in the space. We are excited to partner up with John Davidson and the DLC Drop Podcast to kick off Season 2", said Chris Gronkowski, CEO of Ice Shaker.
About MAP Esports Network
MAP Esports Network, Inc. is a media, entertainment and metaverse focused content development and distribution company with community touchpoints that reach mainstream and grassroot audiences. Physical and digital touchpoints include publications, events, podcasts, video, esports league, teams, mentor-based, municipal, and retail gaming centers that support disadvantaged children via STEM and STEAM initiatives, esports, videogame, robotics, and coding competitions. MAP Esports Network is the founder and creator of Project Family - Bridging the Digital Divide through esports, gaming and robotics.
MAP Esports Podcast Network