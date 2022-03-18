Submit Release
Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran or Employee of NRF with Mesothelioma in Idaho to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste about Financial Compensation-It might be Millions

The group is urging a Navy Veteran or a former employee of the NRF in Idaho who has mesothelioma to focus in on compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.”
BOISE , IDAHO , USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran or a former employee of the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please focus in on compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for serious conversation about compensation and a no obligation compensation analysis. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars and will be based on the specifics how the person was exposed to asbestos www.karstvonoiste.com/ .

The group says, "Some Internet ads make it sound like mesothelioma compensation is as easy as filling out a claim form---which is not true. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran and or former worker will be based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. If a person like this does not hire a lawyer that knows what they are doing--they might be significantly shortchanged on financial compensation. Attorney Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans and nuclear power workers. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Idaho including communities such as Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Wallace, Post Falls, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, or Lewiston. https://Idaho.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Center also puts a huge premium on treatment options for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Idaho the Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

*St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute Boise, Idaho:


High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Idaho include US Navy Veterans, Naval Nuclear Research Lab maintenance workers, Mountain Home Air Force Base workers, miners-Mullan-Wallace-Kellogg, power workers, manufacturing workers, pulp and paper mill workers, smelter workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

