Tennessee Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation to Meet

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 11:27am

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation will meet Feb. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. CDT in Room 127 at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center located at 605 Airways Blvd. in Jackson, Tenn.

The meeting is open to the public to attend.

The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, officer elections, financial reports, and a Boll Weevil Eradication Program update.

The Tennessee Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation comprises seven members representing the cotton production industry. The board provides oversight and direction for the Boll Weevil Eradication Program. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on boll weevil issues and regulatory matters.

For more information, contact Boyd Barker at 615-837-5136 or boyd.barker@tn.gov.

