2022-01-26 09:32:26.53 'Weird Feeling' Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Win in Jasper County

2022-01-26 09:32:26.53

A Missouri Lottery player’s hunch led to a $100,000 top prize on a Scratchers ticket bought in Webb City.

“I had a weird feeling, to be honest,” the winner admitted. “I hadn’t bought a ticket in about a year.”

He stopped for gas and Lottery tickets at Kum & Go, 2587 N. Range Line Road in Webb City, and bought two “50X The Bucks” tickets.

The first ticket was a $15 winner, and as he began scratching, the second ticket revealed a $20,000 prize.

“No, there ain’t no way! I started freaking out and called my mom,” he recalled, sharing how he then went to his mother’s house before scratching the rest of the ticket.

“They just kept coming,” he laughed about the prizes he revealed. “The timing is crazy. Perfect timing. I got very lucky.”

“50X The Bucks” is a $5 Scratchers game with $9.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional $100,000 prizes and seven $20,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Jasper County won more than $17.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $10.5 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Jasper County, visit MOLottery.com.