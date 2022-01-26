JournalOwl Introduces 7 Days to Mastering the Stoic Art of Journaling
Think like a Roman Emperor with Stoicism
Remembering three basic steps will help you go through each day and come out having learned something and grown. The three steps are Understanding, Writing, Implementing.”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JournalOwl recently launched a 7-day challenge to help users master the stoic art of journaling.
Stoics believe that the more a person writes about life experiences, the better quality of life lived. In the centuries afterward, many people, whether Stoic or not, have fallen in love with and dedicated themselves to morning or evening journaling. It has been proven that journaling clears the mind, allows for peaceful, private thinking, and keeps track of an individual's thoughts throughout time.
The skill of journaling in Stoicism is more than just a regular diary and that is why JournalOwl launched its 7-day challenge. The philosophy hinges on the daily practice of journaling and the challenge is designed to create a positive habit. "It is not enough to merely listen to the lesson in the challenge; instead, we encourage participants to go through them over in their minds, and, write them down while feeling them flow through their fingers," says Matt Angerer, Founder of JournalOwl.
Journaling is Stoicism. Having one without the other is not possible.
To invite the spirit of Stoicism into people's lives, JournalOwl launched this curated 7-day challenge inculcating the tenets of Stoic philosophy and evaluating them with life experiences through journaling. Stoic teaching is taught and its importance for all seven days. To help gain perspective on each teaching, we'll also provide a journal question that one can take to writing on in the JournalOwl platform.
"Remembering three basic steps will help you go through each day and come out having learned something and grown. The three steps are Understanding, Writing, Implementing," says Matt Angerer, Founder of JournalOwl. "Understand what the teaching is trying to tell you, write about yourself in relation to it, do what needs to be done to implement it in your daily life," adds Angerer.
About JournalOwl
JournalOwl® is a refreshingly simple journaling and online therapy outlet for everyday people seeking a more positive perspective on life. Our online diary is the first step for many people in their mental health journey. Integrated with JournalOwl TouchPoints, a schedule-free online video therapy module, counselors & health coaches are equipped with all the tools necessary to keep communication private & confidential. Launched during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our singular goal is to help people maintain a healthy perspective on life with everyday writing and coaching.
