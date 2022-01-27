Submit Release
AssurX Names Kevin Tom as Director of Product Management for Life Sciences & Manufacturing Industries

MORGAN HILL, CA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssurX, Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the appointment of Kevin Tom as Director of Product Management, Life Science & Manufacturing. Tom will be responsible for overseeing the development and innovation of the AssurX quality management system (QMS) platform for regulated industries including medical device and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food & beverage, and high-tech manufacturing.

“Kevin brings over 20 years of expertise from multiple business disciplines, which gives him unique insights into quality process implementation from both technical and practical standpoints,” said Tamar June, President and CEO of AssurX. “His depth of enterprise experience is an asset to AssurX and our customers. He understands the requirements of a strong quality system from his background in our core industries, and brings invaluable insight in supply chain quality.”

Tom will guide the strategic vision and development of AssurX software to drive customer value and product growth through best industry practices and knowledge sharing within the AssurX user community. In addition, he will spearhead innovative partnerships, and represent AssurX at industry events and conferences as a subject matter expert.

“The global manufacturing landscape is changing and competitive,” explained Tom. “AssurX customers demand a modern platform that enables them to continually improve quality, build better products, and demonstrate compliance-all while being dynamic enough to adapt to change. That’s what AssurX does. It’s a great pleasure to work with a team that is so dedicated to building an innovative and sustainable product and business for our shareholders.”

Tom’s background includes over 10 years of information technology experience in ERP consulting, system implementations, and QA/project management. Additionally, he has 10 years of progressive product management experience in the chemical and nylon plastic industries, where he managed relationships with BASF, LyondellBasell, and Dow. Kevin’s pharma experience also includes a decade of supply chain leadership in both the generic drug (Boehringer-Ingelheim) and medical device (Smiths Medical) industries.

Kevin graduated from Ohio State University, with a B.S. in Finance, and holds a Black Belt certification in Six Sigma.

Connect with Kevin Tom on LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/kevin-tom-6415079

About AssurX, Inc.
With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and deep understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as your business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com.

Tracy Orlick
AssurX, Inc.
+1 408-778-1376 ext. 797
email us here

