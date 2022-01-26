Rep. Buckley Honored With Certificate Of Recognition For Service To Veterans

by: Rep. Buckley, Brad

01/21/2022

AUSTIN, TX -- State Representative Brad Buckley (Salado) has been presented with a Certificate of Recognition by the Texans Veterans Commission in honor of his service to veterans.

Regarding the honor, Representative Buckley stated “It is a privilege to receive this commendation from Texas Veterans Commission, who works diligently each day to ensure that Texas’ veterans have access to the services and benefits they have earned.”

Representative Buckley currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Texas House Committee on Defense and Veterans' Affairs and worked on several veteran related issues during the 87th Session, including occupational licensing for military families and veterans, mental health resources for veterans, and reimbursement for the disabled veterans' homestead exemption. He also worked to get State Highway 195 designated as a portion of the national Purple Heart Trail.

“Our office serves veterans and assists veterans with needs on a nearly daily basis, and I am grateful to have been appointed by Speaker Phelan as Vice-Chair of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, which has given me a platform to ensure that legislation is passed with their needs, concerns, and values in mind," Rep. Buckley said. “A large part of the fabric of this community is made up of the military service members who come to Fort Hood during their career and then choose to make this place their home. A vast majority of even those of us who did not serve are here because of a thread that ties back to Fort Hood. It is a privilege to represent these brave heroes and ensure their voices are heard in the Texas Legislature.”

The certificate was presented to Representative Buckley at the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen, Texas, by Texas Veterans Commissioner Mary Dale and Executive Director Thomas Palladino. The event was attended by members of local veterans groups.

Rep. Brad Buckley is a second-term legislator from Salado, Texas, and represents part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, and is a local veterinarian and small business owner in Killeen, Texas. Dr. Buckley is a cattle rancher and raises, trains, and shows cutting horses. He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who is a career educator. They are the proud parents of Emily, Erin and Bo, and are proud new grandparents to baby Leo.

Contact Info