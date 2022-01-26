Routes 430 and 531 Closed in Harborcreek Township, Erie County

Routes 430 and 531 are closed in Harborcreek Township, Erie County due to disabled vehicles blocking the roadway.

Route 430 is closed from the intersection of Route 290 (Bayfront Connector) to the Intersection with Route 531 (Depot Road). Route 531 is closed from the intersection with TA Travel Center Road to the intersection with Firman Road.

Both roadways are expected to reopen later today once the vehicles have been cleared.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

