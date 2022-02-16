Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,266 in the last 365 days.

contextflow Welcomes Jacob Visser as Clinical Advisor

contextflow logo

contextflow logo

contextflow SEARCH Lung CT's user interface

contextflow SEARCH Lung CT identifies 19 different patterns in Lung CTs, including those related to COVID-19.

Photo of Radiologist and Clinical Advisor Jacob Visser

Jacob Visser, Radiologist at Erasmus MC and Clinical Advisor to contextflow

The addition of Jacob is an important part of contextflow’s mission to improve radiology workflows by collaborating with leading clinical radiologists.

Jacob’s resume reflects both his skills as a practicing radiologist and the trust the radiology community has in his abilities to translate new technologies into improved patient outcomes.”
— contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer
VIENNA, ÖSTERREICH, ÖSTERREICH, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- contextflow GmbH, the Viennese-based developer of deep learning-based software for medical image analysis, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jacob Visser as Clinical Advisor. Jacob will make contributions around high-quality annotated data, user interface (UI) design, and the clinical impact of patterns/diseases for product development.

Jacob holds several distinguished positions at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, NL: Assistant Professor of Value-Based Imaging, Chief Medical Information Officer, and Head of Imaging IT and Value-Based Imaging. He is also a member of the European Society of Radiology’s (ESR) Value-Based Radiology Subcommittee, and serves as a member of the European Society of Medical Imaging Informatics’ (EuSoMii) Scientific Committee. As if his schedule weren’t busy enough, Jacob contributes to the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) Working Group for Common Data Elements.

As contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer puts it, “Jacob’s resume reflects both his skills as a practicing radiologist and the trust the radiology community has in his abilities to translate new technologies into improved patient outcomes. We’re incredibly lucky to benefit from his guidance.”

Regarding his inspiration to join the team, Jacob says, “I have been following contextflow’s progress practically since the company’s founding, and their traction in the area of lung CT is impressive. Being able to shape clinical decision support tools that myself and colleagues can benefit from in clinical practice is a big motivator. We’re literally shaping the future.”

About contextflow:
contextflow is an award-winning spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company develops medical devices, including SEARCH Lung CT, a CE-marked clinical decision support system that detects 19 disease patterns and lung nodules in lung CTs. The software is currently being used or implemented with clinical partners throughout Europe.

Julie Sufana
contextflow GmbH
+43 676 9201032
julie@contextflow.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

contextflow SEARCH Lung CT: Clinical Decision Support for 19 Patterns + Lung Nodules (English)

You just read:

contextflow Welcomes Jacob Visser as Clinical Advisor

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.