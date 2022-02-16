contextflow Welcomes Jacob Visser as Clinical Advisor
contextflow SEARCH Lung CT identifies 19 different patterns in Lung CTs, including those related to COVID-19.
The addition of Jacob is an important part of contextflow’s mission to improve radiology workflows by collaborating with leading clinical radiologists.
Jacob holds several distinguished positions at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam, NL: Assistant Professor of Value-Based Imaging, Chief Medical Information Officer, and Head of Imaging IT and Value-Based Imaging. He is also a member of the European Society of Radiology’s (ESR) Value-Based Radiology Subcommittee, and serves as a member of the European Society of Medical Imaging Informatics’ (EuSoMii) Scientific Committee. As if his schedule weren’t busy enough, Jacob contributes to the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) Working Group for Common Data Elements.
As contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer puts it, “Jacob’s resume reflects both his skills as a practicing radiologist and the trust the radiology community has in his abilities to translate new technologies into improved patient outcomes. We’re incredibly lucky to benefit from his guidance.”
Regarding his inspiration to join the team, Jacob says, “I have been following contextflow’s progress practically since the company’s founding, and their traction in the area of lung CT is impressive. Being able to shape clinical decision support tools that myself and colleagues can benefit from in clinical practice is a big motivator. We’re literally shaping the future.”
About contextflow:
contextflow is an award-winning spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW), supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU) and European research project KHRESMOI. Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company develops medical devices, including SEARCH Lung CT, a CE-marked clinical decision support system that detects 19 disease patterns and lung nodules in lung CTs. The software is currently being used or implemented with clinical partners throughout Europe.
