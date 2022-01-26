Outstanding Fairs Honored at 100th Annual Convention

NASHVILLE – Marking the milestone of 100 years of celebration, the Tennessee Association of Fairs is recognizing the state’s outstanding county, regional, and state agricultural fairs.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joined the Tennessee Association of Fairs (TAF) for their 100th anniversary annual convention, which took place Jan. 20-22 in Murfreesboro.

“Agriculture is the heart of Tennessee’s fairs,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Fairs promote agriculture education among all ages. For some, attending a county fair is the only way they are exposed to farming and its connection to everyday life. All fairs are an asset in highlighting agriculture as Tennessee’s top industry.”

The Putnam County Fair was named the 2021 Champion of Champions Fair, the highest honor awarded. The Champion of Champions is selected from the previous year’s division winners. Forty-Nine fairs received the Award of Merit based on agriculture, educational value, overall operations, and the promotion of local interest and community spirit.

“Agricultural fairs provide good, clean competition, entertainment for all ages, community support, and promote our youth,” TAF President Will Lowery said. Lowery has been an active, long-time volunteer with the Gibson County Fair, the oldest continuously running fair in the South, running for 166 years. “More than 18,000 volunteers are key to that success statewide, representing the spirit of greatness in our Volunteer State,” Lowery added.

In 2021, nearly 2.7 million visitors attended county, regional, and state fairs in Tennessee, enjoying more than 153,000 exhibits in livestock, farm crops, competitions, and other exhibitions. More than 18,000 volunteers made those fairs possible, with events contributing $12.8 million in economic impact.

The winners of the primary 2021 fair categories include:

Division A State Champion: Clay County Fair 1st Runner-up: Decatur County Fair 2nd Runner-up: Benton County Fair Most Improved: Meigs County Fair

Division AA State Champion: Obion County Fair 1st Runner-up: Lincoln County Fair 2nd Runner-up: Warren County Fair Most Improved: Dyer County Fair

Division AAA State Champion: Cumberland County Fair 1st Runner-up: Greene County Fair 2nd Runner-up: Robertson County Fair Most Improved: Gibson County Fair

Premiere Awards (selected from among previous winners): Champion of Champions: Sevier County Fair Division AA: White County Fair Division AAA: Lauderdale County Fair

In the regional division, the Appalachian Fair and the Tennessee Valley Fair received the Award of Merit. In the state division, the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair received the Award of Merit based on overall fair operations. Other 2021 honorees include Libby Strange of the Sevier County Fair who received the Judy Basse Memorial Award for outstanding fair secretary, and Phil Booher of the Appalachian Fair who received the Thornton Taylor Award for outstanding dedication to the fair programs in Tennessee.

The statewide Fair Showcase offered prize money and awards in 41 categories including best fair catalog, website, educational displays, promotional videos, posters, scrapbooks, creative ideas, and free-standing and table-top exhibits. In its 23rd year, the competition drew 471 entries from 36 fairs. For more fair information, please visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/farms/fairs.html or www.tnfairs.com. List of 2021 Showcase Winners.

Pictured are Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M., Miss Putnam County Fairest of the Fair Leanna Marcy, and Putnam County Fair President John Allen