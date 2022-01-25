Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,473 in the last 365 days.

Free Webinars on 2021 Income Tax Updates and Changes

The KLS Low Income Taxpayer Clinic will present free community webinars on taxes for low income Kansans - information that everyone needs to know!

Watch this brief video on what will be presented in the webinars.

February 3 at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm

KLS attorney Alexis Pearson will cover changes in the tax rules for filing 2021 returns, and different COVID tax relief measures and how they will influence filing a return

The IRS is severely backed up with processing returns, so it is very important for people to get it right the first time when filing their taxes.

You don’t want there to be a delay in getting your refund!

If a return is flagged for an error and has to be manually processed, it could take a couple extra months to get your refund.

Common mistakes will be highlighted to help people from getting their returns flagged.

 

Topic:  Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Webinar on 2021 Tax Changes and Updates Time: Feb 3, 2022 01:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 827 7590 0638 Passcode: 372012

Topic: Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Webinar for Kansans on 2021 Tax Changes and Updates Time: Feb 3, 2022 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 844 8400 2776 Passcode: 668583

 

You just read:

Free Webinars on 2021 Income Tax Updates and Changes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.