Mural Artist Caren Frost Olmsted Announces Morristown Sussex Ave School Mural Project

School Cafeteria Mural to Depict Healthy Bodies, Minds & FoodsBASKING RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mural artist Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group are pleased to announce a new mural project to commence next week, for a mural in the cafeteria of Sussex Avenue School at 125 Sussex Ave in Morristown, New Jersey. The mural will be painted on the walls around the food service area and will measure 8 feet high, covering nearly 420 square feet.
The project is scheduled to begin on February 2, with volunteers needed on February 7, 8, and 9. Approximately ninety-one fourth-grade students from the school will participate in painting the mural, along with teacher and parent volunteers, overseen by Caren Frost Olmsted. The theme of the mural is healthy bodies and healthy minds. One wall will be a large heart made up of colorful, healthy fruits and veggies, while another wall will depict silhouettes of children playing at dusk.
"The Sussex School Cafeteria Mural gives us the opportunity to come together to create transformative artwork. During the pandemic we have deeply missed opportunities like this one that build school communities. While we cannot have parent volunteers paint with their students during the school hours, they will be able to get to meet and paint with other parents and teachers painting the mural after school,” said artist Caren Frost Olmsted.
As founder of the Olmsted Mural Group and its main mural artist, Olmsted has designed and created over 250 murals in her career, including 90 murals in schools across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., and over 20 murals for towns, cities, and community organizations, and over 100 murals commissioned by private patrons or businesses. Each mural project varies in size and scope, from 25 to over 200 linear feet. Each mural is uniquely designed in collaboration to suit the space and the people who will enjoy the mural for years to come. Images and testimonials from these projects and many more, can be seen online at: www.olmstedmurals.com.
About Caren Frost Olmsted
Caren Frost Olmsted is the owner and principal of the Olmsted Mural Group, which she founded in 2003. Her projects are wide and varied, and she loves it that way - large- and small-scale murals, corporate, educational, project management, and art direction. Specializing in collaborative mural projects, each day holds the promise of something different- new people, new art, new challenges. Olmsted’s works have appeared on national television and print media, as well as numerous galleries, schools, businesses, and homes across the country. Olmsted holds a degree in Theater Design from Bates College, and a degree in Art Education from Appalachian State University and holds a New Jersey State Teaching Certificate. Prior to CFO Design, she worked for several years in professional theater as a Set and Lighting Designer, and four years as an Art Educator.
Olmsted is a member of, and teaches through Morris Arts. She is the founding co-chair of ARTsee Open Studio Tour, and served as the Cultural Arts Chair on for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township. Her studio is in Basking Ridge, New Jersey where she lives with her husband and two sons (whom Olmsted considers her most spectacular creations).
