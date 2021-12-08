Mural Artist Caren Frost Olmsted Completes Denville Valleyview School Mural
School Cafeteria Mural Shows Downtown Denville, School PrideDENVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mural artist Caren Frost Olmsted and the Olmsted Mural Group is pleased to announce the completion of the mural in the cafeteria of Valleyview Middle School at 320 Diamond Hill Road in Denville, New Jersey. The Cafeteria Mural is painted on the walls throughout the entire school cafeteria, 110 linear feet, from floor to ceiling and measures a total 990 square feet.
"The mural turned out even better than I imagined! It really brightens up the entire cafeteria and was an excellent group effort by all,” said Seth Korman, Principal of Valleyview Middle School.
Mural artist Caren Frost Olmsted led the process and guided every student in the school, grades 6th through 8th, teachers, staff and volunteers, as they contributed and painted the mural together. For the mural’s creative process, the students submitted ideas to their teachers about their favorite parts of living and Denville and being a student at Valleyview.
"The Valleyview Community Mural has been such a positive experience for all involved! It beautifully reflects on so many aspects of Valleyview and the larger Denville community. Our students, parents, and staff feel so much pride about their roles throughout the whole team-building process,” said Lydia Stiles, Denville Schools Sustainability Coordinator.
The Cafeteria Mural depicts all of downtown Denville, Denville Dairy, the school, the Ayers-Knuth Farm, and a huge Viking helmet (representing Valleyview’s mascot, a Viking) surrounded by postcards illustrating the many clubs and subjects of Valleyview. There are also many trees and lakes running throughout the background of the mural, depicting the lake community of Denville.
"Caren couldn't have been kinder, more encouraging, or grateful for any assistance- even mine! Within moments of walking into the cafe they handed me a brush with a paint color and described my task which was within my ability. I felt such a sense of accomplishment and pride. I am so thankful that all of our students had the chance to experience this as well. Thank you to Caren and her assistant, Jaime Conroy,” stated Morgan Kane, guidance counselor at Valleyview Middle School.
Olmsted will apply a clear coat sealant applied in early December to preserve and protect the mural for years to come.
"People always ask me what my favorite part of mural work is. For me, it is the process and the people. I do my best to make artwork that I am proud of and that all may enjoy, but the collaborative process is where the heart of the mural project lies and the people who help create it,” said Olmsted.
As founder of the Olmsted Mural Group and its main mural artist, Olmsted has designed and created over 250 murals in her career, including 90 murals in schools across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., and over 20 murals for towns, cities, and community organizations, and over 100 murals commissioned by private patrons or businesses. Each mural project varies in size and scope, from 25 to over 200 linear feet. Each mural is uniquely designed in collaboration to suit the space and the people who will enjoy the mural for years to come. Images and testimonials from these projects and many more, can be seen online at: www.olmstedmurals.com.
Follow Caren Frost Olmsted/Olmsted Mural Group on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information, please visit cfodesigns.com.
For mural inquiries for your city, school or business, please email info@cfodesign.com or call (908) 208-7516.
About Caren Frost Olmsted
Caren Frost Olmsted is the owner and principal of CFO Design, which she founded in 2006. Her projects are wide and varied, and she loves it that way - large and small scale murals, corporate, educational, project management, and art direction. Each day holds the promise of something different- new people, new art, new challenges. Her works have appeared on national television and print media, as well as numerous galleries, schools, businesses and homes across the country. Caren holds a degree in Theater Design from Bates College, and a degree in Art Education, from Appalachian State University, and holds a New Jersey State Teaching Certificate. Prior to CFO Design, she worked for several years in professional theater as a Set and Lighting Designer, and four years as an Art Educator.
Caren is a member of, and teaches through Morris Arts and The Center for Contemporary Art. She is the founding co-chair of ARTsee Open Studio Tour, and served as the Cultural Arts Chair on for the Parks and Recreation Committee of Bernards Township. Her studio is in Basking Ridge, New Jersey where she lives with her husband and two sons (whom Olmsted considers her most spectacular creations).
