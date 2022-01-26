The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs is honored to serve the 380,000 veterans who call Maryland home. We appreciate the opportunity to be highlighted in the media and to share the good work being done in our community and for our constituents. Read these newsworthy stories and MDVA press releases below.

January 2022 Highlights:

Sykesville soon to be home to second state veterans home as reported in the Carroll County Times, January 26, 2022

Please note, article access may be dependent upon whether the reader has a subscription to a particular newspaper.

Related