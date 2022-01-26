Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Road Rage Incident // LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling                        

STATION:         St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2022 @ approx. 06:50 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  I-89 SB area of exit 18, Georgia

VIOLATION:  MV incident / Leaving scene of accident

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown / was operating a silver truck with cap.                                         

 

VICTIM: Casey Elwood

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Mr. Elwood contacted the State Police to report a road rage type incident where another vehicle sideswiped his on I-89 SB in the area of exit 18. Mr. Elwood described the other vehicle as a silver truck with a cap, which would likely have sustained damage to the left rear quarter panel area after making contact with his truck. The suspect vehicle exited the interstate at exit 18 then proceeded SB on Rt. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

 

