St. Albans Barracks // Road Rage Incident // LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2022 @ approx. 06:50 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB area of exit 18, Georgia
VIOLATION: MV incident / Leaving scene of accident
ACCUSED: Unknown / was operating a silver truck with cap.
VICTIM: Casey Elwood
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Mr. Elwood contacted the State Police to report a road rage type incident where another vehicle sideswiped his on I-89 SB in the area of exit 18. Mr. Elwood described the other vehicle as a silver truck with a cap, which would likely have sustained damage to the left rear quarter panel area after making contact with his truck. The suspect vehicle exited the interstate at exit 18 then proceeded SB on Rt. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.