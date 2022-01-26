Intermx Promotes Josie Kressner to SVP of Data
Strengthens competitive advantage in population intelligence
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, the country's leading population mobility data and software company, announced today that team member Josie Kressner, PhD has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Data.
Intermx develops population mobility data and software solutions featuring high-value analytics, insights, and tools to help organizations make better, more actionable decisions. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in the United States and is expanding its focus to include industry verticals like travel and tourism, retail, real estate, city planning, and transportation. As the company’s SVP of Data, Dr. Kressner will oversee the full data lifecycle, including quality assurance, and will help manage the company’s patent portfolio.
Dr. Kressner is the former Founder and President of Transport Foundry®, a highly respected data solutions provider for the transportation industry, widely known for its web-based planning tool named CityCast.io. Transport Foundry was acquired by Intermx in 2019.
“I am thrilled to take on this new SVP of Data role, because it allows us to accelerate the alignment of methodologies, products, and platforms between Intermx and Transport Foundry, helping us achieve our shared vision faster and bringing even greater value to our partners and clients,” said Dr. Kressner.
“Josie has been a key player at Intermx over the past 2 years. This promotion recognizes her essential role at the company and will dramatically strengthen our value proposition in the marketplace,” said Matthew Martimo, Intermx Co-Founder. “Dr. Kressner’s leadership over all things data is the first of many exciting new changes we have planned as we scale Intermx to meet the many business opportunities ahead.”
Josie Kressner earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and her Master of Science and Doctorate in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Before being acquired by Intermx, Josie founded Transport Foundry with a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (NSF SBIR) Grant. She also serves as a committee member of the Transportation Research Board’s Transportation Forecasting Committee (AEP50), an arm of the National Academy of Sciences.
About Intermx®
Founded in 2017, Intermx provides “Population Intelligence” to partners in advertising, government, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology, data scientists, engineers, and experts in UX, Intermx delivers population mobility insights via its data enablement platform. The Intermx suite of proprietary solutions provides historical, real-time, normative, and predictive information about population movement that helps organizations make better decisions, while preserving consumer privacy.
To learn more about Intermx, please visit intermx.com.
