WEW CREW member Yolanda Taylor Takes The Stress Out Of Style
As a wardrobe strategist, lifestyle consultant, and real-talk blogger, Yo helps women rediscover their fashion sense no matter their age or stage.
Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.”UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yolanda Taylor has always been able to put together an outfit. When she was a school kid, teachers complimented her fashion choices. As an international flight attendant, she turned her Delta Air Lines uniform into a fashion statement. Yo, as her friends call her, has had a lifelong fascination with fashion. After retiring from the jet-setting life, she combined her positivity and her passion for style into a successful wardrobe consultancy, At The Style Table.
Now she is launching a TV show, Yo on the Go At The Style Table, at OurTV.network, a new television channel that presents shows focused on wellness, business, news, food, sports, and more. Taylor’s show airs Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. ET. Her approach is to help women achieve what she calls “grab and go style,” making it easy for them to curate looks from clothes already in their closets while also shopping for items that complement and update their wardrobes.
Taylor’s clients are professional women, entrepreneurs, public speakers, and anyone who is ready to change or update their look. She understands the importance of looking and feeling your best when taking on new challenges or exciting professional opportunities. “I am here to help you align your style to fit your current or next adventure,” she says. “I want to help take the stress out of your style.” And she’ll be your chief cheerleader while she does it! Whether in person or virtually, she is as enthusiastic as her clients when she sees them in something fabulous. “I love the positive energy and the confidence displayed when my clients are loving their new looks,” she says.”
Recognizing that all women can use supportive networks, Taylor recently joined Women Elevating Women (WEW), a global community of diverse, C-level executives. In joining the WEW CREW, she participates in a virtual private peer advisory group meeting every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams. “I decided to join the WEW crew because of the kindness and supportive nature of the members,” she says. “The positive energy and drive have propelled my business in the right direction and literally have changed my life.”
Taylor is also actively involved with several philanthropic organizations including being a board member for Rock Recovery, a Washington, D.C.–based nonprofit organization that provides affordable treatment to people who suffer from eating disorders. And At The Style Table is proud to help consign or donate clothes that no longer fit a woman’s individual style so they can be “re-loved” by others.
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Get all the details and apply for membership at https://bettyhines.com
About At the Style Table
Yolanda Taylor is a stylist and image consultant for politicians, entrepreneurs, and everyday women who want to update or transition their style through the aging process. Inspiring and supporting women is her daily mission, along with the motto “Fashion over fifty doesn’t mean frumpy!” Her fashion and lifestyle blog, At Style Table, openly discusses the challenges of women over 50, with topics like “To Gray or Not to Gray?” and “Low Heels Does Not Mean Low Style.” Yo is dedicated to helping women of all ages and stages boost their confidence and self- acceptance and recognize their everlasting sexiness. Read the blog at AtTheStyleTable.com and follow Yo on Instagram @AtTheStyleTable.
