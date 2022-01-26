DNA Brands Appoints New CEO
DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: DNAX), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Canouse as the new CEO and Sole Board member of the company.
In an outgoing statement former CEO Adrian Mckenzie-Patasar said the following.
“Since serving DNA Brands from early 2016, it has been my absolute pleasure working with the DNAX shareholders and creditors. During my tenure I was able to remove almost all of the toxic debt in the company. We qualified two Regulation A offerings and had the pleasure of working with great positive people who have helped position the company for the next chapter of success. I am happy to appoint and continue to assist James, as he brings his efforts to build shareholder value. My departure is on good terms with DNA Brands and I resign knowing I have positioned the company well for future success. That being said I will now focus on my other projects. This is a win-win for all, and I wish James all the success in the world.
Mr. Canouse had the following statement.
“First Let me start by thanking former CEO Adrian McKenzie-Patasar, for all his hard work and efforts to keep the company in good standing for the past 6 years. I have held executive positions in other OTC companies and I am aware of all the hoops we have to jump through from time to time. We wish Adrian the best in his future endeavors and look forward to his continued success over this transition period and beyond. “
Moving forward the team at DNA Brands will continue to assess its current portfolio of assets as well as explore new opportunities to build shareholder value.
Mr. James P. Canouse, age 53, combines over twenty-eight years of experience in the financial markets working with both publicly traded and private entities. Recently, Mr. Canouse was the Executive Vice President of Here to Serve Holding Corp., where he was instrumental in the acquisition and role-up strategy of certain waste management concerns in the Midwest. Previously, Mr. Canouse has been involved in various companies in the investment banking industry holding positions including Senior Director of Investment Banking at JPC Capital Partners, Inc., where Mr. Canouse was responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring investment activity at the firm. Prior to joining JPC Capital, Mr. Canouse worked as a Senior Vice President of Sales at International Assets Advisory Corp. In addition, Mr. Canouse is currently the Managing Director of a family entertainment business based in Alpharetta GA. Mr. Canouse received a B.B.A. in Finance from Stetson University.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of cannabis finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
