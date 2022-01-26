The Salt Yard West Hosted a Standup Comedy Showcase

One of Albuquerque's leading sports bars recently held a fun-filled comedy showcase.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “laughing is, and will always be, the best form of therapy.” That’s why representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard were proud to host an evening of laughs standup comedy show on Jan. 15.

Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule, said the event was hosted by Dawn Schary, who at a young age, always loved to perform.

While growing up, Schary originally wanted to be an actress but soon realized she didn’t want to pretend to be someone else. It wasn’t long after that she finally found her true calling in comedy.

Regarding the standup comedy show, those in attendance were treated to comedians A.J. Martinez, Sarah Kennedy, Tyler Lovely, and Caleb Mulkey.

The Salt Yard is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

As for The Salt Yard itself, Phillis said, “We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering up a selection of the best beer from near and far. Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a good meal or stay for another round, we’ve got you covered.”

For more information, please visit: thesaltyardnm.com/events and https://www.thesaltyardnm.com/cabana-rentals

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.

