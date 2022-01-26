Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,473 in the last 365 days.

The Salt Yard West Hosted a Standup Comedy Showcase

One of Albuquerque's leading sports bars recently held a fun-filled comedy showcase.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “laughing is, and will always be, the best form of therapy.” That’s why representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard were proud to host an evening of laughs standup comedy show on Jan. 15.

Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule, said the event was hosted by Dawn Schary, who at a young age, always loved to perform.

While growing up, Schary originally wanted to be an actress but soon realized she didn’t want to pretend to be someone else. It wasn’t long after that she finally found her true calling in comedy.

Regarding the standup comedy show, those in attendance were treated to comedians A.J. Martinez, Sarah Kennedy, Tyler Lovely, and Caleb Mulkey.

The Salt Yard is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

As for The Salt Yard itself, Phillis said, “We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering up a selection of the best beer from near and far. Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a good meal or stay for another round, we’ve got you covered.”

For more information, please visit: thesaltyardnm.com/events and https://www.thesaltyardnm.com/cabana-rentals

###

About The Salt Yard

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.

Contact Details:

The Salt Yard EAST
6001 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109

The Salt Yard WEST
3700 Ellison RD NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Carri Phillis
The Salt Yard
+1 505-750-9273
email us here

You just read:

The Salt Yard West Hosted a Standup Comedy Showcase

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.