REVISED: Interstate 90 Westbound Closed in Erie County

​Interstate 90 westbound is closed from the Interstate 79 interchange to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center) due to a tractor trailer crash.

The roadway will reopen once the crash is cleared.

An earlier release incorrectly indicated the eastbound lanes were closed.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

