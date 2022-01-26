Two Weeks to go until the RNA Therapeutics Conference Takes Place

SMi Group reports: registration closing soon, secure your place at the RNA Therapeutics Conference with two weeks left to go!

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just two weeks remaining until SMi’s 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Virtual Conference convenes on 9th – 10th February 2022, interested attendees are being encouraged to register to secure their place.

Featuring over 20 engaging presentations from senior experts, including 3 spotlight sessions on leading advances of RNA developments and 2 cutting edge panel discussions.

Interested parties can register for virtual attendance at: http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/PR5EIN

Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech - Conference Chair invites you to join the conference, by sharing their invitation letter below:

Dear Colleagues,

It is with great pleasure and delight that I welcome you to SMi’s highly anticipated RNA Therapeutics virtual conference taking place on the 9th-10th of February 2022. The 13th annual conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field addressing the key drivers of this rapidly growing industry.

We have witnessed significant growth and innovation in the RNA landscape and this 2-day agenda will offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights from leading pharmaceutical, biotech and regulatory representatives on the ever-growing field.

Furthermore, with the heightened spotlight on mRNA vaccines in the fight against COVID-19, this year’s pre-conference focus day will address vaccines and anti-virals in the RNA industry.

Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:

•Learnings and takeaways exploring the industry’s pivotal role in the global pandemic

•Recent developments in novel and targeted RNA delivery systems

•Updates in RNA Interference with insights from leading biotechs revolutionising the RNA therapeutics landscape

•Outlooks in advancing targets and target discovery for RNA therapeutics

I look forward to welcoming you to this must attend conference in London this coming February.

Yours sincerely,

Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech

(Conference Chair)

To view the full two-day agenda and speaker interviews from leading pharma companies such as: MiNA Therapeutics, Envisagenics and Miescher Pharma visit: http://www.therapeutics-rna.com/PR5EIN

