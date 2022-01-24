Agreement signed between Italy, UNESCO and Palestine

The project partners shall ensure applying international standards of conservation, management, interpretation and development, which are employed while intervening in similar significant heritage sites.

Dr. Ahmed Rjoob, the General Director of the World Heritage Directorate at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, extended his thanks and gratitude to the project partners; The Italian Government, the Italian Agency of Development Cooperation, Jerusalem Office, the Sapienza University of Rome and UNESCO Ramallah Office for their support to the State of Palestine in the conservation and development of its Cultural Heritage.