Hope rebuilt: Refugee journeys with the UNESCO Qualifications Passport

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport (UQP) is a tool that helps refugees and displaced people have their educational qualifications assessed and recognized, even when official documents are missing or incomplete.

Based on an evaluation of available evidence and interviews, the UQP provides a reliable summary of an individual’s academic background, work experience and language skills.

The passport supports access to further studies, training and employment, helping holders continue their education and contribute to their communities.

Since its pilot launch in Zambia in 2019, the initiative has expanded to several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Iraq, Kenya, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, and Uganda. To date, 183 UQPs have been issued globally, helping to unlock pathways to inclusion, self-reliance and opportunity.

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport is implemented with UNHCR and national recognition authorities and is supported by Norway.