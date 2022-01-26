Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,697 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 (430) Public Regulation Commission, Wayne Probst, Chief of Staff     (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez) (460) New Mexico State Fair, Dan Mourning, General Manager     (Chenier/Jimenez) (465) Gaming Control Board, Janice Maniaci, Executive Director     (Hitzman/Rivera) (469) State Racing Commission, Ismael Trejo, Executive Director     (Hitzman/Rivera) (609) Indian Affairs Department, Lynn Trujillo, Secretary     (Chenier/Macias) (631) Workforce Solutions Department, Ricky Serna, Acting Secretary    (Chenier/Macias)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Panel: Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage      Alexa Doig, PhD, RN, Director, School of Nursing, New Mexico State University      Shawna McGill, MSN, RN, Nursing Director, Clovis Community College      Terri Tewart, MSN, RN, Santa Fe Community College, Dean of School of Health      Linda Siegle, Government Relations, NM Nurses Association      Lillian Montoya, CEO, St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority     (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department     (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance     (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority     (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

(805) Department of Transportation, Mike Sandoval, Secretary     (Jorgensen/Jimenez

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds     (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  311 PRESENTATION:        Mike Hamman, Senior Water Advisor for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham — Committee Update

SB 53     AG EXPERIMENT STATION SCIENCE CENTERS     (WOODS) SB 72     NMSU CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE     (SOULES) SB 57     SENIOR FARMERS’ MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM     (STEFANICS) SB 59     NM-GROWN PRODUCE FOR SENIOR CENTER MEALS     (STEFANICS) SB 87     LAND GRANT-MERCED YOUTH PROGRAMS     (STEFANICS) SB 88     VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. TRAINING     (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 1     INCREASING SALARY FOR LICENSED TEACHERS     (STEWART/SARIÑANA) SB 32     OUTDOOR LEARNING PROGRAM FUNDING     (HEMPHILL) SB 36     CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT FUND     (STEWART) SB 38     EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS     (GONZALES) SB 50     EXPAND NURSING PROGRAMS AT COLLEGES     (STEFANICS)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr. after session – Room 311 SB 7     STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE     (SEDILLO LOPEZ) SB 125     STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE     (MUÑOZ) SB 62     SENIOR SNAP COST-OF-LIVING INCREASES     (STEFANICS) SB 63     HOMELESS SHELTER SUPPORT SERVICES     (STEFANICS) SB 64     DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT SERVICES     (STEFANICS) SB 65     STATE FOOD BANKS     (STEFANICS) SB 80     HEALTH SECURITY ACT ADOPTION STUDY     (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 35     APPOINTMENT OF TEMPORARY GUARDIANS     (DUHIGG/FERRARY) SB 45     VETERAN BUSINESS & CONTRACTOR PROCUREMENT     (POPE)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  303 SB 39     PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES     (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 97     INDIGENOUS WISDOM CURRICULUM PROJECT     (PINTO)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after session – Room 321 COURT ORDERS ON THE STREETS IN 2022      Michael Geier, Retired Police Officer      Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, Bernalillo County      Chief Greg Richardson, Bernalillo County Detention Center      Gabe Nims, Coordinator, Bernalillo County Criminal Justice

*SB 13     “MISSING IN NEW MEXICO EVENT”     (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) *SB 41     COLLEGE RESEARCH PARK & ECON DEV ACT CHANGES     (STEWART/CHANDLER)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  321 CONFIRMATIONS:

LUCERO, RONALD M.     Appointment Adult Parole Board     (POPE) SENA, RAYMOND FLOYD     Appointment Adult Parole Board     (STEFANICS) CHANDLER, JANET F.     Appointment Adult Parole Board     (SOULES) KINNEY, ROBERT     Appointment Adult Parole Board     (HAMBLEN) LOPEZ, AMY Y.      Reappointment Adult Parole Board     (SANCHEZ) ANAYA, ABRAM R.     Reappointment Adult Parole Board     (WIRTH) JARAMILLO-BARRAZA, MARY SOPHIA                  Reappointment Adult Parole Board     (SANCHEZ)

LISWOOD, LAURA ANN     Appointment Personnel Board     (WIRTH) CUNNIGHAM, DAVID F.     Appointment Personnel Board     (WIRTH) PARKER, CAROL A.     Appointment Personnel Board     (STEFANICS) HEYNS-BOUSLIMAN, CRISTIN M.     Appointment Personnel Board     (MOORES)

SANCHEZ, GEN. ERIC L.     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (DIAMOND) CLARK WELLER, JENNIFER     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (NEVILLE) BURT, SEN. WILLIAM F.     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (GRIGGS) SENGEL, SAMANTHA     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (PADILLA) CASSIDY, PAUL J.     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (CAMPOS) McCORKLE, SHERMAN     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission      (DIAMOND) BRABSON, ROBERT (ED)     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (BURT) MOORE, DEBORAH L.     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (HAMBLEN) BURNS, JAMES A.     Appointment Military Base Planning Commission     (INGLE)

MIRABAL, SUMMER     Appointment New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board     (GONZALES) ROYBAL, BENNY     Appointment New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board     (JARAMILLO)

SB 6     ELECTION SECURITY AND ADMINISTRATION     (IVEY-SOTO)

###

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.