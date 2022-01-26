Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83313102742 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 1310 2742

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 (430) Public Regulation Commission, Wayne Probst, Chief of Staff (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez) (460) New Mexico State Fair, Dan Mourning, General Manager (Chenier/Jimenez) (465) Gaming Control Board, Janice Maniaci, Executive Director (Hitzman/Rivera) (469) State Racing Commission, Ismael Trejo, Executive Director (Hitzman/Rivera) (609) Indian Affairs Department, Lynn Trujillo, Secretary (Chenier/Macias) (631) Workforce Solutions Department, Ricky Serna, Acting Secretary (Chenier/Macias)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 9:00 a.m. Panel: Addressing the Nursing Workforce Shortage Alexa Doig, PhD, RN, Director, School of Nursing, New Mexico State University Shawna McGill, MSN, RN, Nursing Director, Clovis Community College Terri Tewart, MSN, RN, Santa Fe Community College, Dean of School of Health Linda Siegle, Government Relations, NM Nurses Association Lillian Montoya, CEO, St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

1:30 p.m. (417) Border Authority (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (419) Economic Development Department (Dick-Peddie/Miller) (440) Office of Superintendent of Insurance (Dick-Peddie/Rivera) (495) Spaceport Authority (Dick-Peddie/Jimenez)

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 322 Update of General Fund Estimates Department of Finance and Administration, Debbie Romero, Cabinet Secretary Taxation and Revenue Department , Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Cabinet Secretary Legislative Finance Committee, Ismael Torres, Chief Economist

(805) Department of Transportation, Mike Sandoval, Secretary (Jorgensen/Jimenez

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations – Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 PRESENTATION: Mike Hamman, Senior Water Advisor for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham — Committee Update

SB 53 AG EXPERIMENT STATION SCIENCE CENTERS (WOODS) SB 72 NMSU CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE (SOULES) SB 57 SENIOR FARMERS’ MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM (STEFANICS) SB 59 NM-GROWN PRODUCE FOR SENIOR CENTER MEALS (STEFANICS) SB 87 LAND GRANT-MERCED YOUTH PROGRAMS (STEFANICS) SB 88 VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPT. TRAINING (STEFANICS)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 1 INCREASING SALARY FOR LICENSED TEACHERS (STEWART/SARIÑANA) SB 32 OUTDOOR LEARNING PROGRAM FUNDING (HEMPHILL) SB 36 CONTRIBUTIONS TO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT FUND (STEWART) SB 38 EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION DEPT AUTHORIZATIONS (GONZALES) SB 50 EXPAND NURSING PROGRAMS AT COLLEGES (STEFANICS)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr. after session – Room 311 SB 7 STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE (SEDILLO LOPEZ) SB 125 STATE EMPLOYEE MINIMUM WAGE (MUÑOZ) SB 62 SENIOR SNAP COST-OF-LIVING INCREASES (STEFANICS) SB 63 HOMELESS SHELTER SUPPORT SERVICES (STEFANICS) SB 64 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT SERVICES (STEFANICS) SB 65 STATE FOOD BANKS (STEFANICS) SB 80 HEALTH SECURITY ACT ADOPTION STUDY (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 35 APPOINTMENT OF TEMPORARY GUARDIANS (DUHIGG/FERRARY) SB 45 VETERAN BUSINESS & CONTRACTOR PROCUREMENT (POPE)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 SB 39 PROCUREMENT PREFERENCES CHANGES (SHENDO/GARCIA, H) SB 97 INDIGENOUS WISDOM CURRICULUM PROJECT (PINTO)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after session – Room 321 COURT ORDERS ON THE STREETS IN 2022 Michael Geier, Retired Police Officer Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, Bernalillo County Chief Greg Richardson, Bernalillo County Detention Center Gabe Nims, Coordinator, Bernalillo County Criminal Justice

*SB 13 “MISSING IN NEW MEXICO EVENT” (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) *SB 41 COLLEGE RESEARCH PARK & ECON DEV ACT CHANGES (STEWART/CHANDLER)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATIONS:

LUCERO, RONALD M. Appointment Adult Parole Board (POPE) SENA, RAYMOND FLOYD Appointment Adult Parole Board (STEFANICS) CHANDLER, JANET F. Appointment Adult Parole Board (SOULES) KINNEY, ROBERT Appointment Adult Parole Board (HAMBLEN) LOPEZ, AMY Y. Reappointment Adult Parole Board (SANCHEZ) ANAYA, ABRAM R. Reappointment Adult Parole Board (WIRTH) JARAMILLO-BARRAZA, MARY SOPHIA Reappointment Adult Parole Board (SANCHEZ)

LISWOOD, LAURA ANN Appointment Personnel Board (WIRTH) CUNNIGHAM, DAVID F. Appointment Personnel Board (WIRTH) PARKER, CAROL A. Appointment Personnel Board (STEFANICS) HEYNS-BOUSLIMAN, CRISTIN M. Appointment Personnel Board (MOORES)

SANCHEZ, GEN. ERIC L. Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (DIAMOND) CLARK WELLER, JENNIFER Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (NEVILLE) BURT, SEN. WILLIAM F. Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (GRIGGS) SENGEL, SAMANTHA Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (PADILLA) CASSIDY, PAUL J. Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (CAMPOS) McCORKLE, SHERMAN Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (DIAMOND) BRABSON, ROBERT (ED) Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (BURT) MOORE, DEBORAH L. Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (HAMBLEN) BURNS, JAMES A. Appointment Military Base Planning Commission (INGLE)

MIRABAL, SUMMER Appointment New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board (GONZALES) ROYBAL, BENNY Appointment New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board (JARAMILLO)

SB 6 ELECTION SECURITY AND ADMINISTRATION (IVEY-SOTO)

###