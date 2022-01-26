Mayor Bowser Launches New COVID Centers in Wards 5 and 6

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced the opening of two additional COVID centers in Wards 5 and 6 next week. The COVID Center in Ward 6 will open on Monday, January 24, with the Ward 5 COVID Center opening Tuesday, January 25. Earlier this week, DC Health opened four COVID centers in Wards 1, 2, 7, and 8 and new centers will open soon in Wards 3 and 4. With extended hours and fixed locations in each Ward, these COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to ensuring health equity and accessibility for all District residents.

At all of the COVID Centers, individuals will have access to vaccinations, boosters, and take-home rapid antigen tests, as well as a new walk-up testing opportunity that will allow residents to administer and register a PCR test themselves.

Updates about the two COVID Centers opening soon in Wards 3 and 4 can be found at coronavirus.dc.gov. All sites will be open six days a week, as late as 9 p.m., and sites will rotate days so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers will be open across DC. The schedules for the two sites opening next week are listed below, along with the schedules of the four existing sites.

Ward Address Schedule 1 800 Euclid Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 2 926 F Street NW Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED 5 Opening on Tuesday, January 25 2300 Washington Place, NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 6 Opening on Monday, January 24 507 8th Street, SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: CLOSED Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 7 3925 Minnesota Avenue NE Monday: CLOSED Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE Monday: 10 am - 8 pm Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm Friday: 9 am - 7 pm Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm Sunday: CLOSED

DC Health also reminds residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for vaccines and booster shots. Boosters are now recommended and available for people 12 and older. If you are 12 or older and received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before August 21, 2021, you are now eligible for the Pfizer or Moderna booster. Anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before November 21, 2021, is eligible for their booster. And anyone 18 or older who is moderately or severely immunocompromised and received their third dose of Pfizer or Moderna before August 21, 2021, is also eligible to receive their booster.

There are four easy ways to get your vaccine or booster in the District:

Visit a walk-up vaccine clinic or COVID Center.

Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333.

Make an appointment with your health care provider.

Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.