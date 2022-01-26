Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a transition of executive leadership in her Administration.

Mike Carter – Interim Director, Department of Public Works (DPW)

A 25-year veteran of municipal government, Mike Carter is currently Deputy Director of Operations for the Department of Public Works (DPW), where he oversees the agency’s fleet management, parking enforcement, solid waste and waste diversion divisions. Interim Director Carter has an extensive career leading municipal government programs, including as Chief Administrative Officer of the City of New Haven from 2014 to 2018, where he oversaw the Public Safety Departments: (Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services, the Office of Emergency Management, 911/PSAP), Parks, Recreation & Trees, Public Works, Human Resources, Engineering, and the Free Public Library. From 1997 to 2002, Director Carter served as the Deputy Director for Mission Support in the Department of Public Works/DOT and as the Procurement Director of the DC Water and Sewer Authority from 2002 – 2006. Director Carter also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Solid Waste Management in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As a reminder, Acting Director Tom Faust will begin leading the Department of Corrections this coming Monday, January 24.