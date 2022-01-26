Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,704 in the last 365 days.

Shinhan Life comes to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 26 -  

Shinhan Life has come to Việt Nam and opened an office in HCM City

HCM CITY — Korea’s Shinhan Life Insurance on Tuesday launched operations in Việt Nam. 

Lee EuiChul, general director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, said: “As a newcomer to the market, but with extensive experience in the insurance and financial sectors from the parent company Shinhan Life Korea, we are confident of bringing new and exciting experiences to customers differentiated products and distribution channels and services that have not yet been exploited by the market.”

Initially the company will focus on independent health insurance products for children and providing free leukemia insurance for children on its digital platform.

In the next phase, it will establish telemarketing and digital distribution channels. 

At the launch, the company introduced its first product, Shinhan - An Binh, the blood cancer protection insurance for children.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have faced important changes in consumer awareness, demand and behaviour, especially in health-related products.

“We hope that the importance of life insurance has become more recognised, and will increase the penetration rate.” — VNS

You just read:

Shinhan Life comes to Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.