Paracosma Inc Receives 2022 San Francisco Award
San Francisco Award Program Honors the Achievement
It’s a great honor for Paracosma to be recognized for its success and engagement in the local community.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paracosma Inc has been selected for the 2022 San Francisco Award in the Software Company category by the San Francisco Award Program.
— Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma Founder & CEO
Each year, the San Francisco Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the San Francisco area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 San Francisco Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the San Francisco Award Program and data provided by third parties.
“As someone born in San Francisco, who has witnessed the success of so many Bay Area software companies, it is great honor for Paracosma to be recognized for its success and engagement in the local community,” said Ken Ehrhart, the Founder and CEO of Paracosma.
About San Francisco Award Program
The San Francisco Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the San Francisco area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The San Francisco Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
About Paracosma
Paracosma is an Augmented and Virtual Reality Solutions Provider headquartered in San Francisco, with sales and technology offices in Tokyo, Japan and a development center in Kathmandu, Nepal. With over one hundred employees, Paracosma is able to provide our clients with a one-stop-shop for all things 3D. Paracosma offers custom AR and VR application development, as well as providing complete development teams to clients on a long-term basis. Paracosma creates entire virtual worlds and produces live virtual events. Paracosma offers 3D model creation, including high-volume production of photo-realistic models. Paracosma also creates synthetic images generated from simulated 3D environments to train deep-learning AI systems. Paracosma has a 360-degree video production team and 360 video distribution platform that is offered as a white-label service.
