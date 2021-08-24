Paracosma Recognized as one of the World’s Top 5 AR/VR Solution Providers – 2021
We have been very fortunate to surf the wave ahead of AR/VR adoption.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paracosma Inc has been recognized as one of the World’s Top 5 AR/VR Solution Providers in 2021 by Insights Success Magazine. The July edition of the magazine features the cover story ‘Paracosma Inc: Embracing Virtual Reality to Create More Beautiful Reality’ that includes an interview with Ken Ehrhart, Paracosma’s Founder and CEO sharing Paracosma’s perspective on Augmented and Virtual Reality.
“It is a great honor to be recognized for our team’s achievements by Insights Success Magazine and to be selected as one of the ‘World’s Top 5 AR/VR Solution Providers in 2021,’ says Mr. Ehrhart. “We have been very fortunate to surf the wave ahead of AR/VR adoption.”
In the interview, Mr. Ehrhart discusses Paracosma’s goal to make virtual experiences as realistic as possible, or “as good as reality”. For example, he discusses Paracosma’s strengths in photorealistic 3D modeling, digital twin creation and the automated production of synthetic images capable of training machine vision-based AI. He relates this to Paracosma’s further vision of making “Virtual Realities better than Reality”, by creating experiences that are not possible in real life. For example, surgery simulations without risking patients, industrial training without exposing workers to dangerous hazards, and education field trips around the world or back in time.
Mr. Ehrhart also discusses how virtual worlds improved real life for those locked down during the pandemic. Including how Paracosma offered virtual solutions for entertainment such as the 3-day, 3-venue virtual Tokushima Movie Festival held in AltspaceVR and custom spaces for companies to host remote multi user meetings and events in VR.
Additionally, Mr. Ehrhart highlights how AR/VR enhances Design, Production and Training: “the adoption of what is known as Industry 4.0”. What industries AR/VR are disrupting: “We have seen a huge shift from in-person activities to remote, virtual activities.” How VR can substitute for real life experiences: “Many people will be able to experience things in VR that they would never have the chance to experience in real life.” As well as the future of Paracosma: continuing to “make our capabilities more accessible, more scalable and lower cost.”
About Paracosma
Paracosma is an Augmented and Virtual Reality Solutions Provider. Paracosma services include custom Augmented and Virtual Reality application development, virtual office and event production, and 3D content creation, including photorealistic 3D modeling as well as 360 video production and distribution. Founded in 2016, Paracosma has over 80 employees in offices in the US, Japan and Nepal.
About Insights Success
Insights Success Magazine aims to be a thorough guide to all the diverse challenges of businesses and to be the Best Business Magazine across the globe for enterprises. Being a progress-driven platform, it focuses distinctively on emerging as well as leading companies, their innovative styles of conducting business and ways of delivering effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. Insights Success magazine reaches out to all the ‘C’ Level professionals, VPs, Consultants, VCs, Managers, and HRs of various industries.
