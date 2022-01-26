BIZBoost Magazine is Revealing Global Diversity, for the Passionate Creative Minds
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Launch of BIZBoost Magazine is making massive buzz worldwide as the new digital media publication website impressions reached over 34 million globally.
BIZBoost Magazine debuted in November of 2021 powered by Mohd Imran, CEO of BIZBoost in collaboration with the Owner of Visionary Minds Public Relations and Media, Tammy Reese.
Tammy Reese is an award-winning actress, writer, and journalist with over 20 years of experience in entertainment, and multimedia.
Mohd, affectionately known as Imran is a Digital Marketing Mogul and Digital Media Scientist. Mohd Imran Educates, Enlightens, Empowers & Entertains in the Digital Media world. With 10+ Years of experience, he runs a successful digital business by creating meaningful connections and relationships with people of diversity.
BIZBoost Magazine is here to provide a fresh new way for talents, brands, events, and companies to be viewed on a global scale. The magazine is an innovative digital media experience that has never been witnessed before!
Submissions are being accepted on a monthly basis. LIMITED Spots. Invites only! Unique Publication Protocol, Diversity of Impact & Global Broadcast Marketing to the Max!
Some of BIZBoost Magazine's latest features include Actress and writer, Annunziata Gianzero who is known for her roles on television shows such as The Resident, Blue Bloods, Southland, Tyler Perry’s The Haves and Have Nots.
Music Industry Powerhouse, BiggVon whose career highlights include producing songs for different companies films, and TV shows, including Lionsgate, CubeVision, ABC, CBS, HBO, MTV, Bravo, BET, Starz, Spike TV, Fox Network, ESPN, Oxygen, and VH1.
Testimonials
“Extremely honored to grace the cover of the very 1st issue of @BIZBoost magazine w/ Visionary Minds, Tammy Reese Media & Mohd Imran. There is an in-depth feature and interview. Give them a follow and go check them out! Grateful beyond recognition!”
– RIWOLF, MUSICIAN (TEXAS, USA)
“Great read, very informative. Thanks to BIZBoost Magazine for featuring me in their December issue. Awesome to appear alongside amazing people.”
-Timothy (Tim) Hughes, Co-Founder and CEO, DLA Ignite, London
“In this interview, I share my story and vision about Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures, LLC and why I founded this company. I want to thank the Founder Mohd Imran and Editor in Chief Tammy Reese for this opportunity. It is an honor.”
-Giovanna Salas, CEO, Heart Of Hollywood Motion Pictures LLC
“The unity of our action delivers the change which no force is able to stop. I am honored to have Mohd Imran and your colleagues and partners on board of INDUSTRY 5.0. It is a strange feeling to see my own name in a US MAGAZINE next to people like Timothy (Tim) Hughes, Shaquin Thomas, Justin O. Cooper, Dr. Ebonee Gresham, Stan Stewart, Corona Davis-Diop, James Dunn, Dr. Pamela Gurley, Nikki Rich. I am sure that all of us are honored that the BIZBoost Inc. leaders Mohd Imran and Tammy Reese share our stories in such great media. I feel that in your work you do not aim to digitalize the human, but help to turn digital into a great helper and partner, but not evil master. Thank you for your work, I am looking forward to our cooperation.”
– MICHAEL RADA, FOUNDER OF INDUSTRY 5.0 — CZECHIA, EUROPE
“Excellent and well done to these other fine folk! Tammy and Emu are doing such fine work with this #BIZBoost — glad to see you, Terri and Tim, involved as well!”
– STAN STEWART, MUSICIAN (NEW YORK, USA)
“Pleasure to be part of this legacy”
-Jakeem Smith, Jay Productions Agency (Atlanta, Georgia)
IG @jakeemsmith
Eric Vollweiler
