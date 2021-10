USC Screening of "Sallie May Not" Documentary Film on Student Debt Crisis, Opening Remarks Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

USC Documentary Film and Panel Discussion on Student Debt in US

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Southern California (USC) CasdenInstitute in partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts on Thursday, October 14th at 7:00PM PST will present a free virtual screening of the award-winning documentary “Sallie Mae Not”episode one of the “Scared to Debt” 6-part series. Immediately afterward, social justiceadvocates and the series director Michael Camoin will hold an online panel discussion. Theonline event is free and open to the general public. LINK to register .The $1.8 Trillion student loan-debt affecting over 45 million Americans has become a questionof economic, racial and social justice. Some activists advocate for loan forgiveness while othersare asking for basic consumer protections like bankruptcy and statutes of limitations on loans tobe reinstated.USC President Carol Folt will open the event with a welcome message followed by remarks bySenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a leading voice on the subject of student loanforgiveness in Congress. The series highlights the history of federal student loans which beganin the mid-1960s and sheds light on how corruption set in. Seen throughout the series areborrowers whose stories of debilitating debt are intertwined with whistleblowers who shareinsider information on the Board of Education , Sallie Mae, Wall Street, and the US government’srole in the student loan debt crisis. In response to the rising cost of college, "It's like Thelma andLouise ... students are going over the cliff, parents are going over the cliff, and colleges aregoing over the cliff,” says Bob Hildreth, former analyst, International Monetary Fund, whoappears in the documentary.The panel discussion immediately following the screening will explore the myriad ways in whichstudent debt affects the lives of three generations of Americans, drawing on both Jewish valuesand American ethics. Panelists include:Dr. Michael Renov, the Moderator, is the USC Professor of Critical Studies and Vice Dean forAcademic Affairs;Michael Camoin, Filmmaker “Scared to Debt” documentary series and the founder of Videos forChange Productions in Albany, NY;Kiyomi Kowalski, US Veteran, Attorney, and Social Justice Activist;Alan Collinge, alumni of USC, author of “The Student Loan Scam” (Beacon Press) and founderof Student Loan Justice featured in “Sallie Mae Not”;Rabbi Jason Rosner, Rabbi of Temple Beth-Israel, Los Angeles, CA, and Activist.The virtual screening and panel discussion are free and open to the public. Link to register.For more info about the Scared to Debt docu-series, visit www.ScaredToDebtSeries.com