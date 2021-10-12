USC Screening of "Sallie May Not" Documentary Film on Student Debt Crisis, Opening Remarks Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Southern California (USC) Casden
Institute in partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts on Thursday, October 14th at 7:00
PM PST will present a free virtual screening of the award-winning documentary “Sallie Mae Not”
episode one of the “Scared to Debt” 6-part series. Immediately afterward, social justice
advocates and the series director Michael Camoin will hold an online panel discussion. The
online event is free and open to the general public. LINK to register .
The $1.8 Trillion student loan-debt affecting over 45 million Americans has become a question
of economic, racial and social justice. Some activists advocate for loan forgiveness while others
are asking for basic consumer protections like bankruptcy and statutes of limitations on loans to
be reinstated.
USC President Carol Folt will open the event with a welcome message followed by remarks by
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a leading voice on the subject of student loan
forgiveness in Congress. The series highlights the history of federal student loans which began
in the mid-1960s and sheds light on how corruption set in. Seen throughout the series are
borrowers whose stories of debilitating debt are intertwined with whistleblowers who share
insider information on the Board of Education, Sallie Mae, Wall Street, and the US government’s
role in the student loan debt crisis. In response to the rising cost of college, "It's like Thelma and
Louise ... students are going over the cliff, parents are going over the cliff, and colleges are
going over the cliff,” says Bob Hildreth, former analyst, International Monetary Fund, who
appears in the documentary.
The panel discussion immediately following the screening will explore the myriad ways in which
student debt affects the lives of three generations of Americans, drawing on both Jewish values
and American ethics. Panelists include:
Dr. Michael Renov, the Moderator, is the USC Professor of Critical Studies and Vice Dean for
Academic Affairs;
Michael Camoin, Filmmaker “Scared to Debt” documentary series and the founder of Videos for
Change Productions in Albany, NY;
Kiyomi Kowalski, US Veteran, Attorney, and Social Justice Activist;
Alan Collinge, alumni of USC, author of “The Student Loan Scam” (Beacon Press) and founder
of Student Loan Justice featured in “Sallie Mae Not”;
Rabbi Jason Rosner, Rabbi of Temple Beth-Israel, Los Angeles, CA, and Activist.
The virtual screening and panel discussion are free and open to the public. Link to register.
For more info about the Scared to Debt docu-series, visit www.ScaredToDebtSeries.com
Eric Vollweiler
