Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument
EINPresswire.com/ -- THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
Cordially Invited
Compatriots, Leaders of Religions, Associations, Media Agencies, Press, Comrades in Arms
To attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on April 29th, 2022, which is also the day the Communists invaded Saigon, Vietnam 47 years ago, and on the Gala of the Vietnamese Militia Honor Imperial Duke President DAO MINH QUAN as Emperor which will be held on at 2 locations:
1- Hexagon Monument
2- Sheraton Hotel
For the reception to be thoroughness, guests are kindly requested to contact the Organizing Committee at the following phone number (or email):
Lt. General Lam: (403) 831-6672;
Major General Ton: (+61) 413-567-537
Vietnamese: Brigadier General Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM
R.S.V.P: Before March 29th, 2022.
Honor Support ($5,000+), VIP Guest ($500) or Guest ($150).
Remark: Gala attire and we will send or email invitations to you, upon request confirmation.
Information: https://www.hexagonmonument.com
ĐỆ TAM VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA
CHÍNH PHỦ QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM LÂM THỜI
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814
Trân Trọng Kính Mời
Quý Đồng Bào, Nhân Sĩ, Cựu Quân Nhân QLVNCH, Quý Lãnh Đạo các Tôn Giáo, Hiệp Hội, Cơ Quan Truyền Thông, Báo Chí, các Chiến Hữu,
Để Tham dự Lễ Khánh Thành Lục Giác Đài vào ngày 29.04.2022, cũng là ngày Cộng Sản cưỡng chiếm Sài Gòn, Việt Nam cách đây 47 năm, và nhân dịp Dân Quân Việt Nam Tôn Vinh Đức Quốc Công Tổng Thống ĐÀO MINH QUÂN lên ngôi Hoàng Đế, sẽ được tổ chức tại 2 địa điểm:
1- Hexagon Monument
2- Sheraton Hotel
Để việc đón tiếp được chu đáo, quý khách vui lòng liên hệ với Ban Tổ Chức theo số điện thoại (hoặc email) sau:
Tr. Tướng Lâm: (403) 831-6672;
Th. Tướng Tôn: (+61) 413-567-537
Ch. Tướng Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM
Vui lòng phúc đáp trước ngày 29.03.2022
Mạnh Thường Quân ($5,000+), Khách Đặc Biệt ($500) hoặc Quý Khách ($150).
Lưu Ý: Trang phục dạ tiệc và chúng tôi sẽ gửi Thiệp Mời qua email cho bạn, khi có yêu cầu xác nhận.
Thông Tin: https://www.hexagonmonument.com/
