Ten Cancer Fighting Foods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the everyday hustle and balancing act of managing work, kids' school lunches, homework, chores, and meal planning, people tend to leave little time to really think about long-term health and wellness. Let's face it—society is surrounded by cancer-causing pollutants that oftentimes feel like a losing battle, but it's not, according to Dr. Nooristani CEO of Balance7

The effects of how we feed our brains positive messaging is as equally important as what we put in, on and around our bodies for our own longevity and well-being. Nutrition is a lifestyle that directly impacts lifespan. The fact is that people DO have control over the body's ability to fight, neutralize and prevent disease, and it all starts with a change in the acidic foods consumed, maintaining high-alkalinity in meal-planning, and balancing overall pH in the system.

Natural Wellness Solutions

Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor in the field of internal medicine with 15 years of experience in practicing medicine. He has taken care of thousands of patients in both in inpatient (hospital setting) and in outpatient settings (clinics, private practice). He has always combined mainstream medicine with alternative medicine to create a well-balanced plan for his patients.

As a medical doctor, Dr. Nooristani’s focus an application of the tools provided throughout years of training and is fully geared toward using drugs. Also, the overall national response to medical issues tends to be more reactive, as opposed to being proactive.

This led Dr. Nooristani to dive deeper into what else may affect human bodies, and the reason behind these unimaginable diseases, as well as what can be done to prevent these diseases from even occurring. This has evolved into Dr. Nooristani’s mission in uncovering a solution that combines medicine with diet, supplements and exercise that has resulted in surmounting success.

Nutritional Impact on Disease

For optimal impact, Dr. Nooristani recommends dietary choices that offer the best protection if they are combined with the following:

Nutrition plays a vital role in overall well-being and can even be one of the causes of cancer. Proper diet not only has a preventive effect on cancer, but will also slow it down. Eating a wide variety of plant-based foods is a smart start. Fruits, vegetables and grains contain hundreds of health-promoting antioxidants and phytochemicals cannot be derived from a dietary supplement.

* Regular exercise

* Maintaining a healthy weight

* Decreasing alcohol intake and remaining smoke-free

* Participating in recommended cancer screenings (i.e., mammogram, colonoscopy, pap smear, etc.)

Take a closer look at Dr. Nooristani's top 10 cancer-fighting foods by visiting:
https://www.balance7.com/10-cancer-fighting-foods-to-incorporate-into-family-meals

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.