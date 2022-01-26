Middlesex Barracks / Updated Release
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3000430
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/25/2022 – 1407 hrs.
STREET: VT Rte. 14
TOWN: Calais
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam Quigley
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cowansville, QC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Perterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Central VT Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/25/2022 at approximately 1407 hrs., Vermont State Police, Woodbury Fire Department, East Montpelier Fire Department and EMS, VT Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division and VT Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to a report of a tractor trailer crash on VT Rte. 14 in the town of Calais.
Investigation determined a tractor trailer driven by Adam Quigley, 28, of Cowansville, QC was traveling northbound when it went off the east edge of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the tractor and trailer overturned. Quigley was extracted from the vehicle by Fire and EMS. He was transported to Central VT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
VT Rte. 14 remained closed for several hours while crews worked to normalize the scene. At the time of this release, traffic is reduced to one lane and an investigation is ongoing.
***Previous Media Release below***
VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS IS CLOSED in the area of MARSHFIELD ROAD due to a CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
