Middlesex Barracks / Updated Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3000430

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/25/2022 – 1407 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 14

TOWN: Calais

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam Quigley

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cowansville, QC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Perterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) Central VT Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/25/2022 at approximately 1407 hrs., Vermont State Police, Woodbury Fire Department, East Montpelier Fire Department and EMS, VT Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division and VT Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to a report of a tractor trailer crash on VT Rte. 14 in the town of Calais.

Investigation determined a tractor trailer driven by Adam Quigley, 28, of Cowansville, QC was traveling northbound when it went off the east edge of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the tractor and trailer overturned. Quigley was extracted from the vehicle by Fire and EMS. He was transported to Central VT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

VT Rte. 14 remained closed for several hours while crews worked to normalize the scene. At the time of this release, traffic is reduced to one lane and an investigation is ongoing.

***Previous Media Release below***

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

MIDDLESEX

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT ROUTE 14 IN CALAIS IS CLOSED in the area of MARSHFIELD ROAD due to a CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191