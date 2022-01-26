DUI Crash/ Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI 1
CASE#: 22B4000386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/25/22 1738 hours
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Killington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Rachel Grenier
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barrington, RI
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Rachel Grenier (22). Investigation showed Grenier was traveling west on Route 4 when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the north side of the road, and crashed into a snowbank. During the investigation Grenier displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Grenier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing before ultimately being released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours