DUI Crash/ Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI 1

CASE#: 22B4000386

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/25/22 1738 hours

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Killington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

Arrested

Suspect: Rachel Grenier

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barrington, RI

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Rachel Grenier (22). Investigation showed Grenier was traveling west on Route 4 when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the north side of the road, and crashed into a snowbank. During the investigation Grenier displayed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Grenier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing before ultimately being released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/14/2022 10:00 hours