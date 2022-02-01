World thought leader Shakti Durga joins the Global Coherence Pulse on February 19th for "Healing from the Inside Out"

Shakti Durga, renowned thought-leader and healer in the energy medicine space Teresa Collins, Co-Founder of the Global Coherence Pulse and founder of Islands of Coherence Author, Speaker, TV Host and Entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill Maitreya is a sublime teacher, powerful healer and an inspired sacred musician

Event is free and is happening at 12pm PT--Durga and team will explore why energy medicine is the new frontier of wellness

Small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos can shift the whole system to a higher order” — Barbara Marx Hubbard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 19th, Australian global thought leader, Shakti Durga, joins Teresa Collins and Jennifer K. Hill, along with musical guest, Maitreya. During the Pulse they will explore what energy medicine is and how it can be applied to increase our vitality and well being. Maitreya's music will provide soothing sounds to heal the soul.

Shakti Durga will share research and studies that have begun to demonstrate the measurable difference that energy healing makes in people's lives. She will also provide viewers and listeners with tools they can utilize to empower themselves to heal from the inside out.

About Shakti Durga

Formerly a successful Sydney Barrister and currently the mother of two grown-up children, Shakti Durga is a spiritually realized being who understands all the trials, tribulations and heartfelt desires of modern life. When she experienced her awakening (which began in 1992) Shakti Durga devoted the tenacious dedication required in her law profession to spirituality. She studied widely and with as many illuminated masters and teachers as she could find, and diligently tested and cross-referenced what she was learning, until she emerged with her own synthesized set of powerful tools for the journey of enlightenment, and for living a spirited and soulful life.

To Shakti Durga, the spiritual path is not only about meditation and transcendence, but also about having more joy in life, richer relationships with friends, family members, partners and colleagues, a blazing sense of purpose and meaning, and enough abundance to support the life the soul desires. To this end, Shakti Durga has written several books and created her own neo-shamanic healing modality and developed many seminars and that help people weave spiritual tools and concepts into practical everyday existence – to really heal old wounds, open the heart, manifest abundance and create Heaven on Earth.

In addition to assisting people to find joy and fulfillment in their physical lives through books, seminars and healing, Shakti Durga is also a mystic, and her wealth of inner illumination uplifts her students in and of itself. Connection with this energy – which she encourages and assists people to develop within themselves – activates hidden codes within to help people blaze with strength, spirit, humour, warmth and love.

For the big journey, the journey of spirit and soul, it is a profound gift to have a 'tour guide' as you climb the spiritual mountain and find more blazing Self, more potential, opportunity and magic than you could imagine.

'I help people find their identity beyond the mind, open to love, and the bliss and light within themselves. This helps them find their purpose, have better relationships and evolve rapidly on the spiritual path. I work with people from all traditions and backgrounds, but prefer to work with people who really want to progress spiritually, to shine with the inner life and make a difference in the world. It is good if you have already done some work on yourself, and want more.

About Teresa Collins

Teresa Collins is cofounder of the Global Coherence Pulse and brings over 20 years of innovation in online education, learning community development, and whole-system strategic design to the projects and communities she serves.

Some of the organizations she has served a leadership role in over the years include: Foundation for Conscious Evolution, Gene Keys, Wisdom University, Thrive Movement, and Resonance Science Academy. Collins is currently a partner in Live It Now Productions and we are pouring our love into projects like: Global Coherence Pulse, Islands of Coherence, Thrive Solutions Hub, and more.

She is dedicated to empowering learning communities of all sizes to thrive in these times. Collins is a natural leader and inspiring voice and guide in the rapidly growing field of transformational learning and community building.

Above all, she is dedicated to her own growth and awakening. Collins knows that is not what she does in the world that is important, instead it is the quality of the presence she brings to her service that is her most valuable contribution.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is a successful entrepreneur, author, speaker, TV & Radio host, and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers.

Hill built and sold her first company by the age of 38 to Marcum Search LLC (a subsidiary of Marcum LLP), where she became President of their California Division. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini and many other leaders from around the world.

Hill has also moderated events including a 2020 talk at UCI with Dean Bill Maurer, Professor Don Hoffman, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. She recently hosted the Global Coherence Initiative’s largest event of the year with over 600 people from around the world, which featured Gregg Braden, Howard Martin, and other noted thought leaders.

Hill has worked for years with renowned celebrity vocal coach, Arthur Samuel Joseph. She recently collaborated with Joseph to create the “Achieve, Reclaim and Command your Destiny” program.

When she is not hosting or speaking, Hill loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries.

She recently co-founded Om-Heals.com, an energy medicine marketplace platform to connect energy practitioners with users seeking to reconnect with their health and vitality.

About Maitreya

Maitreya is a sublime teacher, powerful healer and an inspired sacred musician. He guides his clients, students and audiences into the heart of the truth with boundless joy, empowering them to uncover the vast radiance that is their own nature.

He has an extensive background in utilizing Music as a tool for healing combined with an unshakable passion for the transformational power of sound.

Maitreya has been studying and practicing a variety of energy healing modalities for more than 15 years. He has a BA from Newcastle University, Australia.

From his home near Lake Macquarie, north of Sydney, Maitreya and his wife Sada regularly lead retreats, workshops and concerts in Australia, internationally and online.

