District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.8 Percent in December

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in December 2021; this was a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the revised November 2021 rate of 6.0 percent. “As we continue to adjust to the shifting economy, today’s unemployment data reflects the resiliency of the District workforce,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “DC is open, our recovery continues, and we remain committed to connecting Washingtonians to opportunities that lead to economic prosperity.” The District’s preliminary December job estimates show a decrease of 200 jobs, for a total of 761,800 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 200 jobs. The public sector jobs remained the same. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers. The number of employed District residents increased by 900, from 388,100 in November 2021 to 389,000 in December 2021. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 300 from 413,100 in November 2021 to 412,800 in December 2021. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.5 percent in November 2021 to 70.5 percent in December 2021. Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector remained the same, after remaining the same the prior month. With employment at 16,200 jobs, jobs increased by 700 or 4.52 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,100 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 1.35 percent from a year ago

Information sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 18,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,100 or 5.73 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,100 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 jobs or 2.52 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after a decrease of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 172,100 jobs, jobs increased by 7,200 or 4.37 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 200 jobs, after a decrease of 1,100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 126,800 jobs, jobs increased by 2,400 or 1.93 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 58,400 jobs, jobs increased by 19,600 or 50.52 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 400 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 700 or 0.98 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 900 over the month to 389,000. The civilian labor force decreased by 300 to 412,800.

One year ago, total employment was 373,300 and the civilian labor force was 409,300.

The number of unemployed was 36,000, and the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent. NOTES: The December 2021 final and January 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Monday March 14, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE. Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys. Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey). Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey). Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data. Data reflects 2020 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.