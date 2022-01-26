LiquidPlanner Named Top Player in Gantt Chart Software Marketplace

Submit Release
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner has been recognized as a top player in the global Gantt Chart software report compiled by Orbis Research. Gantt Chart, a specific and detailed method of project management, helps project managers clearly foresee any issues or deadlines at risk in their project.

This Gantt Chart software market research specifically studied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Gantt Chart software market, evaluating project management services that can help navigate uncertain and ever-changing business environments. The report gathers key information about the market such as the competitive landscape, product value, innovations, leading companies, and more to determine top project management tools for Gantt Chart.

It also examines the configuration of the industry, zooming in on new technology and companies leading the charge in the project management industry. The report considers global Gantt Chart software industry issues in productivity and team efficiency along with the status and needs of the current market.

LiquidPlanner came in at second on the list for global competitors in the project management arena for small, medium, and large businesses. LiquidPlanner’s software allows project managers to tailor the platform to their company or team’s specific needs and can be customized for any project management style. To learn more about the LiquidPlanner platform, click here.

