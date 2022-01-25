Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,681 in the last 365 days.

Public meetings to discuss dark goose hunting in southeast Wyoming

Laramie -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold public meetings in Cheyenne and Torrington to obtain feedback on the 2022-2023 waterfowl hunting regulations for the Central Flyway Zone C1A in southeast Wyoming.

The meetings will focus on shooting hours and bag and possession limits for dark geese. Proposed regulation changes involve increasing the daily harvest limit to 5 geese, an increase  from the current limit of 4. The proposed change would reduce confusion of regulations by standardizing the dark geese harvest limit with surrounding states and other zones in Wyoming. It would also provide more opportunity for hunters, and is intended to stabilize the Central Flyway population in eastern Wyoming. “The  population is over objective and biologically it can withstand the increase in harvest,” said Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber.

A proposal to change shooting hours to run from 1/2 hour before sunrise to sunset for each day of the week would reduce the complexity of waterfowl regulations, help promote hunter recruitment and retention, and provide more hunter opportunity with no early shooting hour closures. “There is a federal and statewide push to simplify waterfowl regulations in order to promote waterfowl hunter recruitment and retention,” Weber said.

The Cheyenne meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd., in the Elk Room. The Torrington meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Platte Valley Bank conference room, 2201 Main St., Torrington.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Public meetings to discuss dark goose hunting in southeast Wyoming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.