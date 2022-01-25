State disciplines health care providers-R22-2

For immediate release: January 25, 2022 (22-014)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted Jenny Lynn Iredale (CP61190077) a substance use disorder license and placed her on probation until April 30, 2023. Iredale has prior convictions for identity theft and forgery.

Clark County

In January 2022 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Erin Kristine Rodgers (MA61055624) with unprofessional conduct for not complying with an agreement that required participation in a drug use program.

King County

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied Brandi Rae Hoelscher-Price (CG61205209) an agency affiliated counselor license. Hoelscher-Price was previously convicted in Nevada of unlawful use of a computer and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

In December 2021 the secretary of health ended the probation of dental hygienist Mary Pauline Suhadolnik (DH00002186) because she complied with the terms and conditions placed on her license.

In December 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program ordered Nadia Umarov to stop practicing as a nurse and pay a $1,000 fine. Umarov does not have a nursing license.

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission withdrew the charges against registered nurse Elvin Manuel Carmona Rivera (RN61013343). Rivera had been charged with allegations related to the failure of accurately documenting the administration of pain medications.

In January 2022 the Unlicensed Practice Program and Rocky Peterson entered an agreement that Peterson would stop practicing massage without a license and pay a $500 fine. He advertised massage services on a website for a business that offers erotic massage.

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse license of Michael Jonathan Larson (RN60845949) after he participated in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In January 2022 the secretary of health charged certified nursing assistant Betty Jo Nelson (NC60135892) with unprofessional conduct for failing to complete the conditions of a previous agreement. Nelson agreed to be placed on probation in July 2020 for at least one year and comply with several conditions, including professional coursework.

In January 2022 the Unlicensed Practice Program and Caroline Antipolo Dacumos entered an agreement that Dacumos would stop practicing massage therapy and pay a $1,000 fine.

Skagit County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted substance use disorder professional trainee Shiann Jean Reed (CO61221434) a license and placed her on probation for three years. Reed was previously convicted of several felonies, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture.

Thurston County

In December 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted Dwayne Allen Kruse (LF61171041) a marriage and family therapist license and placed him on probation for two years. Kruse’s license was revoked in Arizona.

Out of State:

Texas: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission denied Ram Murti Yadav (RN61185072) a registered nursing license because Yadav failed to meet the minimum qualifications to practice as a registered nurse.