LIVE on Clubhouse this Sunday, January 30th, Dr. Patricia Muesham answers the question: What is "Absolute Health?"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of "Beyond Medicine: A Physician’s Revolutionary Prescription for Achieving Absolute Health and Finding Inner Peace," Dr. Patricia Muesham, joins Jennifer K. Hill and Moon Cho in their Om Heals Clubhouse room this Sunday at 11:00am PT for an hour-long Q&A about energy medicine, and the meaning of "Absolute Health" and how people can achieve it.

During the interview they will explore the meaning of energy medicine and what role alternative health is playing in the world today.

About Dr. Patricia Muesham

PATRICIA A. MUEHSAM, MD, a pioneer in the synthesis of science, holistic health, and contemporary spirituality, has distinguished herself as a practitioner, educator, and research scientist and has been an influential force in shaping the landscape of health-care options available today. Dr. Muehsam is the founder of Transformational Medicine™, a whole-person approach to health and well-being, offering tools and resources for individuals and communities in person and online. She lives in New York City. More information at www.TransformationalMedicine.org.

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is a successful entrepreneur, author, speaker, TV & Radio host, and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers.

Hill built and sold her first company by the age of 38 to Marcum Search LLC (a subsidiary of Marcum LLP), where she became President of their California Division. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini and many other leaders from around the world.

Hill has also moderated events including a 2020 talk at UCI with Dean Bill Maurer, Professor Don Hoffman, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. She recently hosted the Global Coherence Initiative’s largest event of the year with over 600 people from around the world, which featured Gregg Braden, Howard Martin, Dr. James Miles and other noted thought leaders.

When she is not hosting or speaking, Hill loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries.

She recently co-founded Om-Heals.com, an energy medicine marketplace platform to connect energy practitioners with users seeking to reconnect with their health and vitality.

About Moon Cho

Moon is a spiritual and holistic influencer on YouTube with over 280,000 organic subscribers. Prior to being an influencer, Moon worked in various producing and operational roles in the entertainment industry, including being the Director of Operations for Christopher Coppola’s EARS XXI Studios in Hollywood. Moon has been practicing meditation and holistic healing modalities for 20 years. She has a BA from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY.

About OM Heals

OM Heals’ mission is to match energy medicine practitioners with millions of people around the world who are seeking holistic and alternative ways to support their mind, body and soul through our energy practitioner matching platform. To this end, in collaboration with leading scientists and practitioners from around the globe, we plan to educate consumers regarding the science behind energy medicine based on quantum physics research that shows we are 99.9999% energy and only .0001% physical matter form.

