Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Jim Cooper

“Jim Cooper has served the people of central Tennessee in Congress with distinction for a combined thirty-two years. It is no surprise why Tennesseans sent him for six terms to Washington and then, after he left public office for success in the private sector, sent him back again for another ten terms. That’s because they know what his colleagues have come to know well: that Jim Cooper is one of the most serious, steady, and intelligent policymakers and legislators our country has produced. His life of service and contribution - along with those of others in his family who have served and continue to serve their fellow Tennesseans in public office - embodies the ideals of the Volunteer State. “I’ve been honored to serve alongside Jim since his first days in the House, and he quickly became a dear friend and a partner in fighting for fiscal policies that would leave future generations able to afford to invest in their priorities. Always with an eye to the taxpayers, Jim would often offer his own complete budget proposals whose depth and detail rivaled those produced by entire committees, making recommendations for how to save public funds, target strategic investments, and promote fiscal sustainability. A leader for many years of the Blue Dog coalition, he has been a crucial member of our House Democratic Caucus, someone who understands the need to build consensus in order to achieve big goals. He brought that same drive for achieving bipartisan compromise to his work on the Armed Services Committee in support of our troops. An unparalleled policy expert, Jim is often heard plucking away on his beloved banjo late into the night in the House office buildings as he pores over reading materials. “I was deeply saddened by the passing last year of his beloved Martha, with whom he spent thirty-five wonderful years of marriage. She, along with their three children Mary, Hayes, and Jamie, brought him extraordinary joy - and I know that her memory continues to inspire Jim in his work on behalf of Tennesseans in the 117th Congress. I join in thanking him for his outstanding contributions to the House, to Tennessee, and to our nation, and I look forward to serving the remainder of this Congress alongside him. I wish Jim and his family all the best for the future after he retires.”