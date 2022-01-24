Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1338

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1338

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

218

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA,

PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO, GORDNER, SCHWANK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON

AND PITTMAN, JANUARY 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of January 30, 2022, through February 5,

2022, as "Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and

expressing congratulations and appreciation to Catholic

elementary and secondary schools across this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are

celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January

30, 2022, through February 5, 2022; and

WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: Faith.

Excellence. Service"; and

WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate

approximately 135,124 students annually and save State and local

taxpayers more than $2 billion each year; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong

foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and

leadership skills; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a

strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in

becoming responsible residents of this Commonwealth and citizens

