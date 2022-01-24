Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1338
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1338
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
218
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA,
PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO, GORDNER, SCHWANK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON
AND PITTMAN, JANUARY 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of January 30, 2022, through February 5,
2022, as "Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and
expressing congratulations and appreciation to Catholic
elementary and secondary schools across this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are
celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January
30, 2022, through February 5, 2022; and
WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: Faith.
Excellence. Service"; and
WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate
approximately 135,124 students annually and save State and local
taxpayers more than $2 billion each year; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong
foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and
leadership skills; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a
strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in
becoming responsible residents of this Commonwealth and citizens
