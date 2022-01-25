BIDDING OPEN: Luxury Rocky Mountain Lodge in Canmore, Canada Selling to Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Rocky Mountain Luxury Lodge

With a current high bid of $2.2 million, 251 Miskow Close, will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for 251 Miskow Close, a luxury lodge tucked inside a wildlife corridor in the Rocky Mountains. Listed for $3.8 million CAD, with a current high bid of $2.2 million CAD, the property is selling No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agents Ingrid Couillard and Landon Moseson of Remax Alpine Realty. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on January 31st.

Rustic style and luxury make a perfect match in this Canmore estate. The lodge is constructed of wood and stone which complements and contrasts the Rocky Mountains beyond. Water cascading from the feature rundle rock waterfall and stream will greet you as you venture into the grand foyer. Just beyond, the great room awaits, bathed in light from wide windows with a stone fireplace that stretches from the hardwood floor to the vaulted and beamed ceiling. The estate is designed with entertaining in mind, from the shared spaces to the covered patio where another stone fireplace staves off any night-time chill. Retire to the primary suite, where a patio blurs the line between inside and the great outdoors. Backing on to green spaces and walking trails, the low-maintenance grounds are easily accessible.

In Canada, the Canmore market has the lowest supply of detached homes on record with only seven currently available, including 251 Miskow Close, with the majority of these homes listed at more than $3 million CAD. Valleys of snow and the dramatic peaks of the Rocky Mountains make Canmore a perfect escape for winter recreation. Summer is every bit as sweet, with wide lakes and waters, and incredible wildlife. Canmore’s countless trails and lakes for hiking, biking, and fly fishing make it easy to enjoy the fresh mountain air no matter the season. Multiple golf courses surround the area as well. Discover upscale small-town living in Canmore, where boutique shops and quaint restaurants nestle along the glacier-fed waters of the Bow River. Downtown Calgary beckons from an hour away, from its music and cultural scene, nightlife, and shopping to its famous Stampede.

251 Miskow Close is available for showings daily 1–4 PM and by appointment. Private virtual showings available.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.