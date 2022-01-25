Outdoor education workshops scheduled this spring and summer

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sponsoring workshops for K–12 and early childhood educators on Iowa’s outdoors this spring and summer.

A Project WILD, Aquatic WILD and Project Learning Tree online self-guided module for teachers, naturalists and other K-12 educators is available January 18-February 28. Registration is open through February 18. Participants will explore the three national award-winning activity guides. Materials are aligned with NGSS and other Common Core standards. Upon completion of the required activities, participants will receive all three teaching guides.

A Field Investigations using Project WILD, Aquatic WILD and Project Learning Tree workshop for teachers, naturalists and other K-12 educators is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on July 19 and 20 at Kent Park in Oxford. Learn how outdoor projects, exploration, and field investigations provide relevant learning opportunities for students that support STEM-based learning. Trainers will work with educators to incorporate activities from these resources into inquiry based learning units, and to conduct real field investigations with their students.

An Outdoor Inquiry for Early Learners workshops for early childhood educators is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on July 12 and 13 at Springbrook State Park north of Guthrie Center. Provide an early foundation for your students with a collection of activities written by educators and wildlife professionals and reviewed by early childhood education experts. Participants will make and take outdoor learning kits.

Iowa educators can earn license renewal for all three courses. Register for the above outdoor education courses through the AEALearning website at https://aealearning. truenorthlogic.com/. You will be asked to create an account if you do not already have one. After you login, enter “Project WILD” in the course search to find registration information for each course.

Additional outdoor education learning opportunitiesIowa State University Extension provides Growing Up WILD training for early childhood professionals that include continuing education credits through the Iowa Department of Public Health. Visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach website (www.extension.iastate.edu/ humansciences/growing-up-wild) to find a class.

Project WILD and Aquatic WILD training modules are now available online. Educators who complete the modules can then order the activity guides. Learn more on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ For-Teachers/Projects-WILD- WILD-Aquatic